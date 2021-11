Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 34 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, October 25. That's according to a post on the CRMC Facebook page. According to the post, 28 of the people hospitalized had not been fully vaccinated, while 6 people had been vaccinated. The post says 12 people were in the Intensive Care Unit of which one person was fully vaccinated.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 16 DAYS AGO