Inflation tops all market news, analyst says

By Ray Grabanski
Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past two weeks, the December corn futures market has added 40¢ per bushel, with Dec wheat up 52¢, and Mnpls wheat up a $1. Inflation is a big, big deal in markets - and there has been a lot of talk about it lately. Inflation has gone...

Reuters

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

$12.74 becomes new price resistance level for soybean market, analyst says

The sweeping soybean price reversal, after reaching the lowest level since February 19, is a sign that a short-term low may be in place. On Tuesday, the USDA report was nowhere near as bearish as feared, and this opens the door for the market to be more sensitive to South American weather developments.
INDUSTRY
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-week high as market readies for increased U.S. exports

CANBERRA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies pushed prices to a one-week high. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0218 GMT, near the session high of $8.04-3/4 a bushel - the strongest level since Nov. 2. Wheat closed up 3.1% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What Will Signal the Top of the Bitcoin Bull Market, According to Quant Analyst PlanB

Quantitative analyst PlanB says he’s not concerned about predicting the exact market cycle top of Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with Will Clemente, the pseudonymous analyst says that Bitcoin’s current position is not in a bear market nor the “FOMO end of the bull market.” He argues that BTC currently sits somewhere in between, but he’s still not interested in predicting the exact peak of the bull market.
CURRENCIES
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally as global stocks tighten; corn, soy also strong

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday, with the front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat contract jumping to its highest in 7-1/2 years, on concerns about tightening global supplies and strong export demand. Corn futures also rose, with the most-active contract surging 2.6% in its biggest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy jumps after USDA makes surprise cut to U.S. yield estimate

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean futures soared on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its estimate for domestic yields, surprising traders who were expecting an increase. The USDA pegged production at 4.425 billion bushels on a yield of 51.2 bushels per acre...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, corn up 3-4 cents, soybeans mixed

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. NOTE: Muted trade expected ahead of release of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand report at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT). WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Short-covering, bargain-buying expected in wheat ahead of USDA report with most-active soft red winter wheat contract finding support after sinking to lowest since Oct. 28 on Tuesday. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract hit technical resistance at its five-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 4-1/4 cents at $7.72-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 2-1/4 cents to $7.83, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 6-1/4 cents to $10.15. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures firming on technical buying after finding support just above Monday's low overnight. Most-active CBOT corn has fallen for five sessions in a row, its longest losing streak in five months. * December corn last traded up 3 cents at $5.54-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans consolidating as traders stake out positions ahead of what is expected to be bearish USDA report due to forecasts for a boost to the U.S. harvest estimate. * Benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract faced resistance at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * On a continuous basis, most-active soybean futures contract hit lowest since Oct. 13. * January soybeans were last up 1/4 cent at $11.78-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, editing by Ed Osmond)
USDA
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower, USDA yield forecast curbs losses

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Wednesday, weighed down by slowing Chinese demand, though a surprising cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its domestic yield estimate limited the decline. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session while corn gained for a second day...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA raises corn harvest view, cuts soy production outlook

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn production will be bigger than previously projected as farmers recorded record yields as they progressed through harvest, the government said on Tuesday. But the outlook for soy production was unexpectedly trimmed due to lower yields in key production states such as Indiana, Iowa,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends higher after USDA cuts global carryout

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its estimate for world ending stocks, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 10-1/2 cents at $7.78-1/2 a bushel. Last week, the most active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 12-3/4 cents at $7.93-1/2 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract jumped 15 cents to $10.23-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA, in a monthly report, estimated U.S. 2021-22 wheat ending stocks at 583 million bushels, near analysts' estimates for 581 million. * Global ending stocks were pegged at 275.80 million tonnes, below estimates for 276.50 million and down from 277.18 million in October. Australia, the EU and India accounted for most of the reduction, the USDA said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Mark Heinrich)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends higher on lower-than-expected U.S. yield estimate

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a lower-than-expected domestic yield estimate. * The USDA, in a monthly crop report, pegged U.S. soybean production at 4.425 billion bushels on a yield of 51.2 bushels per acre in a monthly crop report. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a harvest of 4.484 billion bushels with a yield of 51.9 bushels. * Global soybean ending stocks were estimated at 103.78 million tonnes, below the average analyst estimate for 105.48 million. * Most-active CBOT January soybeans settled 23-1/2 cents higher at $12.12 a bushel. Prior to the report, the most-active contract touched its lowest price since December 2020. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises on technical buying, positioning before crop data

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mostly firmer on Monday on technical buying and positioning before a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 1-1/2 cents at $7.68 a bushel after dropping to its lowest price since Oct. 28 at $7.62-1/2. Last week, the most-active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 2 cents to end at $7.80-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract slipped 3/4-cent to $10.08-3/4 a bushel. * Traders were adjusting positions ahead of the monthly USDA crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to trim its estimate for global 2021-22 world wheat ending stocks from October. * The USDA, in a weekly crop progress report due at 3 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, will likely rate 46% of the nation's winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL

