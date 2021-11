Evidence leads us to believe that Hard Rock Café in CityWalk has embraced the seasonal menu even more. Recently, they announced a Thanksgiving Day (USA) menu for November 25th, 2021. Now, they have announced a holiday menu for the entire month of December. So, what do you get at a themed restaurant for a holiday menu? In my casual glance at the menu, it is not as themed as the Thanksgiving Day one. Still, I see several interesting options and ways to order.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO