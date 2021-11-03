Lucy Dacus – “VBS” on The Tonight Show

Lucy Dacus recently wrapped up her 2021 tour supporting her fantastic new album Home Video (order on vinyl), and she's now announced that she'll head back out for more dates in 2022. The tour begins in Pittsburgh on February 9, stopping in Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Asheville, Asbury Park, Toronto, Montreal, Providence, Baltimore and more before heading to Europe and the UK in mid-March and April. The first leg of shows is with Indigo De Souza, who released the excellent Any Shape You Take this year (order on yellow vinyl), and most of the UK dates are with Fenne Lily. See all dates below.
Comments / 0