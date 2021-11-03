CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucy Dacus – “VBS” on The Tonight Show

By Malcolm
matadorrecords.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrapping up a sold-out North American tour, Lucy Dacus made her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, performing “VBS” from her overwhelmingly acclaimed new album Home Video. Lucy Dacus on...

matablog.matadorrecords.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spin

Lucy Dacus Turns ‘Fallon’ Stage Into Chapel for ‘VBS’

Lucy Dacus preached her true feelings about vacation bible school while rocking out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Singing “VBS” off her recently released Home Video, Dacus begins serenading the crowd as if they were children at a Christian summer camp. Way too many flashbacks crawled out from the deep parts of my brain as Dacus reminisced on the summer of ’07—befriending the preacher in a t-shirt, being told to “spread the word,” and worshipping before bed. With faux stained glass windows behind her and all musicians bearing white cloaks, Dacus tangibly furthers the aura of “VBS,” alongside the theme of reason behind both the church and her track.
RELIGION
NYS Music

Lucy Dacus Takes The Night Shift With First Sold-Out Night of Three At Brooklyn Steel

Indie Rock icon and Boygenius alum Lucy Dacus wrapped up her North American tour last week with three shows at Brooklyn Steel (and one final show taking place in DC). Hot off the release of her heartfelt and gorgeous full-length LP “Home Video,” Lucy and her band have been touring throughout the US and Canada with several sold-out dates and support from a variety of artists including Tomberlin, Thao, fellow Boybenius alum Julien Baker, and Bartees Strange. Most shows have required vaccination for Covid-19 or proof of a negative test within 48 hours, and masks were strongly encouraged (a policy widely adopted by her fans).
MUSIC
zumic.com

Lucy Dacus Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lucy Dacus has extended her 2022 tour dates. She now has over 35 concerts planned across Europe and North America. The indie singer-songwriter-guitarist will appear at a few festivals next year in Europe after heading out on her own headlining European tour beginning in mid-March. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled to begin in February with opening act Indigo De Souza.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Jimmy Fallon
brooklynvegan.com

Lucy Dacus plots 2022 tour w/ Indigo De Souza & Fenne Lily, shares new version of “Thumbs”

Lucy Dacus recently wrapped up her 2021 tour supporting her fantastic new album Home Video (order on vinyl), and she's now announced that she'll head back out for more dates in 2022. The tour begins in Pittsburgh on February 9, stopping in Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Asheville, Asbury Park, Toronto, Montreal, Providence, Baltimore and more before heading to Europe and the UK in mid-March and April. The first leg of shows is with Indigo De Souza, who released the excellent Any Shape You Take this year (order on yellow vinyl), and most of the UK dates are with Fenne Lily. See all dates below.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Lucy Dacus Shares “Thumbs Again,” Announces 2022 North American Tour

If you’re a Lucy Dacus fan, you know “Thumbs,” a hazy, heart-wrenching song from her recently released album Home Video. Wednesday, Dacus shared “Thumbs Again,” a full-band version of the beloved song with synths, electric guitar and a more rich, warm sound. Dacus recently dove deep into “Thumbs” on an...
MUSIC
JamBase

Lucy Dacus Confirms North American Winter Tour 2022

Lucy Dacus announced 2022 North American Winter Tour dates. The singer-songwriter mixes new concerts and rescheduled dates between February 9 – March 5, 2022. Dacus hits the road in support of her 2021 album Home Video. The 11-track LP includes the long-awaited studio version of “Thumbs,” a song she’s been performing live since a 2018 boygenius tour. Lucy today unveiled a full-band take on the song entitled “Thumbs Again.”
MUSIC
matadorrecords.com

Snail Mail – ‘Valentine’, Out Today, Appearing on “The Late Show WIth Stephen Colbert” Tonight

You know how we and other esteemed labels sometimes refer to an upcoming album as “highly anticipated”? I’m gonna let you in on a little secret — sometimes they’re only mildly anticipated. The only people highly anticipating are the band members, their parents and maybe their creditors. This is a little something we like to call SHOW BUSINESS HYPERBOLE. In this instance, however, we can with great authority pronounce today’s official release of the 2nd Snail Mail album, ‘Valentine’ as highly anticipated. A profusely thank you to everyone who has nagged us to death about it.
MUSIC

