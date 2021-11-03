Lucy Dacus – “VBS” on The Tonight Show

You know how we and other esteemed labels sometimes refer to an upcoming album as “highly anticipated”? I’m gonna let you in on a little secret — sometimes they’re only mildly anticipated. The only people highly anticipating are the band members, their parents and maybe their creditors. This is a little something we like to call SHOW BUSINESS HYPERBOLE. In this instance, however, we can with great authority pronounce today’s official release of the 2nd Snail Mail album, ‘Valentine’ as highly anticipated. A profusely thank you to everyone who has nagged us to death about it.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO