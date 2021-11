New World's Hatchet bug has badly destabilized the game's player-vs.-player combat, but Amazon Games is on the case and working to fix it. The root of the bug can be found in its combination with the Against All Odds perk. That perk is intended to give players who use it a 10% base damage increase for each enemy within five meters of them. Somehow, that buff is persisting even after those enemies leave the five-meter radius or die. This allows the damage buff to stack up ludicrously, and it only goes away if the player using it swaps weapons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO