Economy

Public officials should serve the public – not stock portfolios

By Sherrod Brown
Daily Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans need to be able to trust that government officials are working in the best interest of the public – not abusing their positions for their own personal gain. Over the past few months, we’ve learned that officials at the Federal Reserve have been buying and selling individual stocks, at the...

Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

US Regulators Balk at Billion-Dollar Takeover of Ports America

Two U.S. Federal Maritime commissioners concerned about foreign ownership of American supply chains want federal officials to conduct a "full and thorough review" of the proposed purchase of Ports America by a Canadian pension fund. In a letter sent last week to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, FMC Commissioners Carl...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Public Designation of Cambodian Officials Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption

We are announcing today the public designation of Chau Phirun (Chau), Director-General of the Defense Ministry’s Material and Technical Services Department, and Tea Vinh (Tea), Royal Cambodian Navy Commander, due to their involvement in significant corruption. In their official capacities as Director-General of the Defense Ministry’s Material and Technical Services Department and Royal Cambodian Navy Commander, respectively, Chau and Tea were involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and the Cambodian public’s faith in their government institutions and public processes, including by using their political influence and official power for personal benefit. In 2020 and 2021, Chau conspired to profit from activities regarding the construction and updating of Ream Naval Base facilities. Additionally, Chau and other Cambodian government officials likely conspired to inflate the cost of facilities at Ream Naval Base and personally benefit from the proceeds.
WORLD
Sherrod Brown
#Stocks#U S Economy#Americans#The Federal Reserve Board#The Supreme Court#Reserve Bank#Congresses
villages-news.com

Irrational spending will bankrupt our country

The Democrat-run Congress sent a $1.2 trillion so-called infrastructure bill to the president to sign into law, which devoted only a few billion to infrastructure and much more to Green New Deal projects. The national debt is over $86,000 per every person in the United States. Do you have $86,000?
U.S. POLITICS
Federal Reserve
Economy
Politics
Supreme Court
Jobs
U.S. Stocks
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS

