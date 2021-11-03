Public officials should serve the public – not stock portfolios

We are announcing today the public designation of Chau Phirun (Chau), Director-General of the Defense Ministry’s Material and Technical Services Department, and Tea Vinh (Tea), Royal Cambodian Navy Commander, due to their involvement in significant corruption. In their official capacities as Director-General of the Defense Ministry’s Material and Technical Services Department and Royal Cambodian Navy Commander, respectively, Chau and Tea were involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and the Cambodian public’s faith in their government institutions and public processes, including by using their political influence and official power for personal benefit. In 2020 and 2021, Chau conspired to profit from activities regarding the construction and updating of Ream Naval Base facilities. Additionally, Chau and other Cambodian government officials likely conspired to inflate the cost of facilities at Ream Naval Base and personally benefit from the proceeds.
