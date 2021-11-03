Letter: Thank You Wilton Voters

Jacque Betz: We can now be better prepared for future storms and emergency eventsNov. 2, 2021, election — what a great day for Gladstone! An overwhelming majority of voters approved Measure 3-570 to authorize replacement of the city's Public Works building. Located on Portland Avenue in downtown Gladstone and built 50 years ago as a prefabricated shop, the facility serves as one of Gladstone's command centers for natural disasters and often is called on for round-the-clock response. It is designated as a critical facility to "protect citizens, critical facilities, infrastructure, private property and the environment from natural hazards" —...
