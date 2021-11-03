Letter: Thank You Wilton Voters

The Society of the Founders of Norwich/Leffingwell House Museum are grateful for all the support that was given by businesses, individuals and groups gave to our 2021 Business Sponsored Scarecrow Garden. The garden scarecrows were enjoyed by all our visitors during the month of October! Our 346-year-old museum and its fragile artifacts and documents need a controlled temperature to prevent deterioration and damage. Everyone who supported our annual "Heat the Leffingwell Scarecrow Garden" made a climate controlled temperature possible this winter. Our thanks go to:

NORWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO