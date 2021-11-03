CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Letter: Thank You Wilton Voters

hamlethub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to thank you, the voters of Wilton, for doing me the honor of choosing me to represent you with the highest number of votes in the Board of Selectmen race. You looked past the high degree of partisanship in this election to vote for me, and I am very...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

City of Gladstone: Thank you, voters, for supporting Public Works

Jacque Betz: We can now be better prepared for future storms and emergency eventsNov. 2, 2021, election — what a great day for Gladstone! An overwhelming majority of voters approved Measure 3-570 to authorize replacement of the city's Public Works building. Located on Portland Avenue in downtown Gladstone and built 50 years ago as a prefabricated shop, the facility serves as one of Gladstone's command centers for natural disasters and often is called on for round-the-clock response. It is designated as a critical facility to "protect citizens, critical facilities, infrastructure, private property and the environment from natural hazards" —...
GLADSTONE, OR
hamlethub.com

Wilton Letter: Emoji on Instagram Deserves Explaination

In the final days of the last political campaign, a controversy erupted over an emoji posted on Instagram. It deserves to be explained. I posted the “OK” emoji under a photo of Sen. Bob Duff on Rep. Stephanie Thomas’ Instagram feed. It was meant as a reference to Duff’s attempt earlier in October to slander a Darien Republican who had used the innocent gesture during a candidate forum.
WILTON, CT
The Day

Letter to the Times: A thank you from the Leffingwell House

The Society of the Founders of Norwich/Leffingwell House Museum are grateful for all the support that was given by businesses, individuals and groups gave to our 2021 Business Sponsored Scarecrow Garden. The garden scarecrows were enjoyed by all our visitors during the month of October! Our 346-year-old museum and its fragile artifacts and documents need a controlled temperature to prevent deterioration and damage. Everyone who supported our annual "Heat the Leffingwell Scarecrow Garden" made a climate controlled temperature possible this winter. Our thanks go to:
NORWICH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Martin
Virginia Mercury

Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest

I doubt seriously that Thomas Youngkin, the 17-year-old son of Virginia’s newly minted governor, tried to pull a fast one by voting illegally on Election Day.  He must have been excited his father was running for the state’s highest office. Thomas went overboard in supporting his dad – even though you have to be at […] The post Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republicans#The Board Of Selectmen#Wiltonians#The Board Of Education
hudsontv.com

As NJ Senate President Sweeney Refuses to Concede Election, Support Builds For Nicholas Scutari to Become President

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney has held his Senate seat in South Jersey’s 3rd district since 2002, but he’s on the verge of being ousted from the Legislature. When the Associated Press called the race for Republican truck driver and political newcomer, Edward Durr, on Thursday morning, 100% of the precincts reported 32,742 votes for Durr compared to 30,444 for Sweeney.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Voter turnout brings key wins for Republicans in NYC, Long Island

NEW YORK — New York Republicans are celebrating several key victories after Election Day — from seats in the New York City Council to what’s being called a “Red Wave” on Long Island. “Not only did we retain the number of seats in the City Council, but we actually picked up seats,” explained Executive Vice […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
hamlethub.com

BCSD Board Meeting

The Board of Education will hold a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 6:30pm at Brewster High School. In an effort to adhere to New York State Department of Health guidance and comply with the New York State guidelines for schools, please note that the Board will hold its next scheduled meeting utilizing the following protocols for public participation:
BREWSTER, NY
PIX11

FACT FOCUS: Claim of 12K ‘found’ ballots in NJ is misleading

A statement from the New Jersey state Senate president following his election defeat has generated confusion online in recent days after it vaguely asserted that thousands of ballots had been “found.” Democrat Steve Sweeney did not concede the race to newcomer Ed Durr. Instead, he issued a statement Thursday stating he was waiting for all the votes […]
POLITICS
hamlethub.com

Yorktown Chamber President’s Column November 2021

On Sunday October 10th the Yorktown Chamber’s Festival & Street Fair returned in dramatic fashion. A mainstay event in Yorktown, the streets came alive with close to 110 vendors, rides and games, local performances, great food, thousands of participants, and great music. The street fair planning begins months in advance,...
YORKTOWN, NY
The 74

Will the Tea Party of 2022 Emerge from the Debate over Schools?

One of the last public opinion surveys conducted before last week’s Virginia governor’s election was released by the Suffolk University Political Research Center on October 26. Its headline results mirrored those of other polls that dropped around that time: Education, usually a political afterthought, had become one of voters’ biggest concerns leading in the final […]
EDUCATION
hamlethub.com

City of Milford 2021 Inauguration on Monday, November 15

You are cordially invited to the Inauguration of Benjamin G. Blake as Mayor, Benjamin D. Gettinger as Probate Judge, Karen Fortunati as City Clerk and The Elected Officials of the City of Milford. The celebratory event will take place at seven o’clock in the evening on Monday, November 15 at...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Mayor-Elect Dean Esposito Names Roger Palanzo as Incoming Chief of Staff

Today, Mayor-Elect Dean Esposito named Roger Palanzo as his incoming Chief of Staff. Mayor-Elect Esposito will be sworn into office on November 30th, 2021 at 6pm. Roger Palanzo is the current Economic Development Director for the City of Danbury, a position he has held since January 2016. Prior to this role, Palanzo served as the Constituent Services Coordinator in the Mayor’s office from November 2011 until January 2016.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy