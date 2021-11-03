CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankie Bridge's new Zara puffer jacket is going to totally blow your mind

By Laura Sutcliffe
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that Frankie Bridge is a serious high street fashionista. She may have a wonderful fleet of designer bags and shoes, but her inexpensive staples are what people go crazy over, especially when she features them on her popular Instagram account. On Tuesday evening, the mother-of-two shared...

Hello Magazine

Frankie Bridge's secret outfit change at Pride of Britain we bet you missed

How sensational did Frankie Bridge look on Saturday night at the Pride of Britain Awards? The 32-year-old former Saturdays singer wowed the red carpet in a dazzling asymmetric black dress that came complete with transparent mesh detail and fierce shoulder pads. Taking to Instagram to upload a reel of herself...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Frankie Bridge's 'mum uniform' is seriously stylish

Frankie Bridge is currency enjoying the half term holidays with her two adorable boys and on Tuesday afternoon, the star shared a snap of the trio playing crazy golf. In the photograph uploaded to her Instagram feed, the Loose Women host looked uber chic in her dressed-down outfit. Comfy, casual yet still oh-so stylish, the singer donned a simple black crop top, khaki joggers and a sweatshirt tied around her waist. The star finished off her look with chunky black boots. Fabulous, right?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Vogue Williams highlights blossoming baby bump in silky mini skirt

Vogue Williams has been showcasing some seriously stylish maternity looks as of late, and Tuesday was no exception. The Heart Radio star looked stunning in a bright pink, silky mini skirt from Valle and Vik, which highlighted her blossoming baby bump. She styled the skirt with a pretty lilac blouse, and we can't get enough of the fun colour combination.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby looks so elegant in high street fashion - and her fans are obsessed

We've been loving Holly Willoughby's looks of late, and her elegant floral dress from Ghost is no exception. Taking to our screens on This Morning on Thursday, the presenter looked radiant in a vintage china blue print dress. Providing a loose fit and flared skirt style, Holly's 'Tayla' dress featured a flattering empire line that gathered under the bust. With feminine puffed sleeves and stylish button detailing, Holly's gym-honed silhouette looked incredible in the feminine number - and it's available on the high street.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Best Puffer Jackets and Coats to Shop Before the Holidays

Winter is coming up and the season of layering can start! Holiday shopping has already begun this year with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but shopping early should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and a puffer coat to you before winter arrives. The...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Cardi B Looks Ready for Business in a Baby Blue Suit and Cherry Red Stilettos

Cardi B is no stranger to complementary color clashing. The star meant business yesterday as she headed into an office building in New York in full formal attire. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper mixed primary and pastel color shades in a suit with a sky blue, double-breasted blazer featuring gold buttons on the cuff of the star’s sleeves; she also modeled a pair of matching trousers to complete the suit and paired the look with a bright red collared shirt. For footwear, the 29-year-old wore a pair of red pointed-toe pumps. The patent leather shoes featured a shiny exterior and high stiletto heels, set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kim Kardashian's Hot Pink Puffer Isn't Your Usual Fall Outerwear Choice

Fresh off the announcement of her SKIMS x Fendi collection, Kim Kardashian shared a new look from what looks like her time at Saturday Night Live. In a new Instagram post that sees her stomping through the catacombs at 30 Rock, Kardashian wore a hot pink version of what seems to be one of her new go-to looks, a floor-length puffer coat. And while she's generally wearing a body-con dress and boots under, fans can't really see what's under this one, save a pair of very sparkly boots that coordinate perfectly with her shimmering Balenciaga bag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Michelle Pfeiffer Wore Fall’s Trendiest Color With Square-Toe Boots on Drew Barrymore’s Show

Michelle Pfeiffer wore one of fall’s trendy colors from head to toe. The actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday to talk about her clean perfume line, Henry Rose, where she donned hues of brown. Pfeiffer wore a matching caramel-colored corduroy jacket and straight-leg trousers. Underneath her jacket featured a double-breasted style with dark buttons; she wore a turtleneck floral blouse. Pfeiffer held up her low-waisted pants with Saint Laurent’s crocodile-embossed leather belt. For her footwear, the “Scarface” actress wore black square-toed boots. Her Saint Laurent Camden Boots featured a calfskin leather material, gold hardware across the foot and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

An Impressively Affordable Jacquard Jacket, a Princely Puffer, and More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases

It's almost Halloween, folks! But this week's new releases aren't of the costume-y variety. Instead, even the standout pieces are the sorts of things you'll want to wear as often as possible, now and for the rest of the year (and in 2022, too). Actor John Boyega and the team at H&M kick things off with a more-sustainable collection that features a floral jacquard jacket at a price that seems almost too good to be true. Further down the line, Michael B. Jordan and Coach tapped L.A.-based artist Blue the Great to bring an extra element to their latest capsule collection, to impressive effect. Elsewhere, Tommy took on some Timbs, Woolrich and Aimé Leon Dore dropped another lineup of certified bangers, Amazon expanded its custom T-shirt offering, and Filson teamed up with Ten Thousand to get active. And that's not even the half of it. So keep reading to see what's in store.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Takes a Red Carpet Risk in Lacy Black Outfit and Sky-High Sandals at LACMA Gala

Billie Eilish took a sheer risk in a daring look at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Happier Than Ever” musician hit the red carpet in a daring Gucci ensemble, featuring a black faux-fur coat. The star’s outerwear was worn over a sheer top embroidered with Gucci’s double G logo, as well as a white silk bra trimmed with black floral lace. Eilish continued her sleek streak with a sparkly black floral lace midi skirt, worn over Gucci logo tights. Her loom was complete with gold earrings and a delicate gold choker. For footwear, Eilish posed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Time Machine to the 1970s in a Denim Jumpsuit & Leather Boots

Emily Ratajkowski gave her take on retro style this morning as she headed to CBS. The model, who is promoting her upcoming book, stepped out of her New York apartment on Monday in an all-denim look; the long-sleeve jumpsuit offered up a 1970s appeal with its darkened wash and flared leg, cinched together with a braided leather belt. The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Myleene Klass stuns in wedding dress for a special occasion

Singer Myleene Klass donned a breathtaking wedding dress on Wednesday for a very special reason, which wasn't her wedding – instead she wore the stunning gown for a private concert. Sharing a series of stunning photographs, Myleene wrote: "Wine on a Wednesday. Private concert. Dress @halfpennylondon @the_mutha_ship @villamariawines #perfectmoment." The...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES

