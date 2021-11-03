CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold front bringing cool temps & rain today

fox26houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front will bring rainy and cooler weather across the area this...

www.fox26houston.com

KIMT

StormTeam 3: Tracking the first snow of the season!

A storm system moving through the Midwest is currently bringing rain to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. This storm will start pulling in colder air from Canada by Thursday, and then we could be tracking snow showers moving through late Thursday evening and into Friday morning. With temperatures around or slightly above freezing, only minor slushy accumulations of up to one inch are expected across the area. As will any snow falling, this could make for some slick spots on the roads Friday morning, so be sure to use caution on your morning commute.
cbs12.com

A cold front moves toward Florida today; here's what to expect

Today starts a new weather pattern for South Florida, as a large storm system swings our way. That system will bring rounds of showers and storms back to South Florida, followed by another dose of cooler air. While the storm system won't reach South Florida until tomorrow, it does help...
wvlt.tv

Cold front brings gusty rain for Veterans Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty rain arrives for your Veterans Day. The bulk of the showers arrive during the evening commute which could create some slowdowns. We’ll cool to 43 degrees well before dawn, but will likely warm a few degrees in the early morning as winds increase as well. By the time you head to the office or take the kids to school, we’re already close to 50.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cold Front & Showers On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a bright and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front is taking aim at Maryland to wrap up our work week. Your commute to work Thursday morning should be a sunny one, but the bright skies will be short-lived. Clouds take over by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s. The cold front will bring rain to Maryland starting late Thursday night, with the bulk of the moisture reaching the Baltimore area early Friday morning. Generally, we’ll just get moderate showers out of this system, but there could be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well. Plan on...
MARYLAND STATE
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

A potent cold front will bring rain and wind to Michiana today. This will lead us into the first winter blast of the season. Snow showers will be likely by Friday evening. A few First Alert Weather Days are in place for the weekend. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast right here!
SOUTH BEND, IN
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Juicy cold front with heavy rain heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds will persist the next day or so, with mostly dry weather continuing. The light winds will continue Friday and Saturday, but will turn toward the south as a front approaches, with the air mass gradually moistening and becoming increasingly unstable. The front will bring unsettled weather from Saturday night into Monday, with the potential for widespread heavy showers. As the front dissipates Tuesday and Wednesday, light winds may favor a northerly direction.
HONOLULU, HI
wymt.com

Cold front approaching the region, rain chances and a big temp drop on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwest wind looks to crank our temperatures up one more time early this afternoon, but rain and colder air will be here this evening. While I think we start off this Veterans Day fairly calm with a mix of sun and clouds, the clouds will increase quickly by this afternoon and chances for showers, and maybe a rumble or two of thunder, pick up with the cold front.
HAZARD, KY
WDSU

A Cold Front to Bring Storms and Cooler Air

I hope your day's going well! It's warmed up quite well today and you might have noticed a little higher humidity that's made a return as well. The added heat and humidity will mean there's a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms when a cold front moves through on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
foxbaltimore.com

Next Weather-Maker Brings Big Temperature Changes to Maryland

The next weather-maker will move into Maryland and bring big temperature changes to Maryland over the weekend. We'll squeeze in one more unseasonably warm day Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday. This will lead to showers, and maybe even...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL

