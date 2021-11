Expansion brings deep data-driven strategy and creative capabilities to drive nearly 20% growth for the company’s fast-growing charitable business segment. Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, announced that it has further strengthened its omnichannel strategy and capabilities for nonprofit marketing clients with five strategic new hires to service the division. Collectively, the new appointments bring more than 40 years of nonprofit experience to help clients connect the dots across channels and between their data and creative strategies. The new hires come from nonprofit agencies including ForwardPMX, MINDset (now Fuse Fundraising) and CDR Fundraising, where collectively they have worked with hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

