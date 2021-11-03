CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QuestDB launches ‘database-as-a-service’ with $12M investment

By Peter Wayner
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, QuestDB announced a $12 million investment in its series A round to support expanding the features of its time-series database while also launching a database-as-a-service (DBaaS) for customers who want to use the database without managing servers. The investment suggests deeper interest in using the so-called time-series databases, which...

