I got a postcard from space and you can too!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Gothic Cabinet Craft is not a household name in most of the United States, but here in New York City, it’s something of an institution. When I moved to the city in the late 1990s, no one bought furniture by mail, and the nearest IKEA was in New Jersey. With multiple storefronts in the city, Gothic Cabinet Craft was a go-to for young transplants (back when young people could afford to live in downtown Manhattan!). While its stores were a far cry from chic, Gothic sold simple, wood furniture at reasonable prices. In those early years, I never bought anything from the company, but that’s because I inherited a hand-me-down Gothic Cabinet Craft captain’s bed from my mom, who had it back in her single days in New York City in the ’70s. For reference, that bed frame is still in use at my sister’s home and has survived at least 10 moves!

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO