I got a postcard from space and you can too!

While we are on Earth enjoying our delicious New Mexico-grown Hatch chiles, NASA astronauts are up on the International Space Station (ISS) doing the same, only their Hatch chiles were grown in space! That’s right! On October 29, 2021, several Hatch chiles were harvested from their zero-gravity growing environment, making history as the very first chiles to be successfully grown in space. The New Mexico native seeds were delivered to the ISS on June 5, 2021, via the Space Dragon CRS-22 commercial resupply mission. On July 13, 2021, NASA announced that they were growing, and four months later the peppers were ready to be picked. The astronauts present for the big day were Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko Hoshide, and Megan McArthur.
