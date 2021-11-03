CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

I got a postcard from space and you can too!

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARTICLE – Several weeks ago I was listening to the Stationery Orbit Podcast (because I’m a journal, pen, and stationery fanatic) and they mentioned that you can send a self-addressed stamped postcard to Blue Origin and it will be added to the payload of a future space mission and afterward, it...

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

