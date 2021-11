Remote control and radio control cars have come a long way since we were kids. Those cumbersome, slow cars of yesterday are long gone. Instead of a single-speed car that needed new batteries every 20 minutes, modern remote control cars can hit some seriously impressive speeds while offering a much-needed update on those older designs. With the holidays now right around the corner, finding the best remote control car is at top of mind for many. Whether you’re looking to buy an RC car as a Christmas gift for kids or adults, this list will give you a little of everything...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 19 HOURS AGO