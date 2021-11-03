Upon Further Review 2021: Offense vs MSU

This one was a sleepy game, and by sleepy, I mean that I almost fell asleep watching it. Between a lack of wake-you-up plays, long injury-related timeouts, and the typical deluge of excruciatingly long commercial timeouts at the behest of our corporate sponsor overlords, this one trudged along at the meandering pace of a 160-year-old tortoise. It was never in doubt, but it was not a total blowout until the fourth frame, hence the sleepy nature of the contest. Indiana, very good at not being competitive, but also not being run off the field, did the same in this one. Maintaining their pride, but never really within striking distance. In the end, Michigan claimed a 29-7 victory, and moved to 8-1 on the 2021 season.
