Upon Further Review 2021: Offense vs MSU

11/6/2021 – Michigan 29, Indiana 7 – 8-1, 5-1 Big Ten. One does not want to be too much of a mopey downer, so it was a relief when we were recording the podcast and Seth said that Saturday's game was boring. I had thought it was boring, too, but when I say things like that these days people are always like "oh man Brian is in a dark place." Okay but also he retains a shred of objective reality, right? Right? One can be bored and have that not be about other things but, oh, I don't know, a commercial break followed by zero plays before another commercial break? I thought maybe I was just being a mopey downer and other people were like "I found this pretty enjoyable."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO