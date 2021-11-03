CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upon Further Review 2021: Offense vs MSU

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormation Notes: Nothing new in the annals of MGoCharting but there were a few that probably need refreshers. They use a Double-Eagle on passing downs (see last year’s UFR that I did over the summer). I’ll note it as Eagle then where the LBs are on the line, e.g. Eagle...

This one was a sleepy game, and by sleepy, I mean that I almost fell asleep watching it. Between a lack of wake-you-up plays, long injury-related timeouts, and the typical deluge of excruciatingly long commercial timeouts at the behest of our corporate sponsor overlords, this one trudged along at the meandering pace of a 160-year-old tortoise. It was never in doubt, but it was not a total blowout until the fourth frame, hence the sleepy nature of the contest. Indiana, very good at not being competitive, but also not being run off the field, did the same in this one. Maintaining their pride, but never really within striking distance. In the end, Michigan claimed a 29-7 victory, and moved to 8-1 on the 2021 season.
INDIANA STATE
The Music They Constantly Play, It Says Nothing To Me About My Life

11/6/2021 – Michigan 29, Indiana 7 – 8-1, 5-1 Big Ten. One does not want to be too much of a mopey downer, so it was a relief when we were recording the podcast and Seth said that Saturday's game was boring. I had thought it was boring, too, but when I say things like that these days people are always like "oh man Brian is in a dark place." Okay but also he retains a shred of objective reality, right? Right? One can be bored and have that not be about other things but, oh, I don't know, a commercial break followed by zero plays before another commercial break? I thought maybe I was just being a mopey downer and other people were like "I found this pretty enjoyable."
MUSIC
