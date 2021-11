In a world of COVID-19 conspiracy theories and rampant speculation, sometimes we see a story that just makes us scratch our heads and wonder what is really going on here. Last week, a group on Facebook called Odessa's Accountability Project released a photo of a young woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 at Odessa's Medical Center Hospital. She apparently had a plastic bag placed over her head to reduce COVID-19 exposure.

