Milestar Debuts Patagonia A/T Pro All-Terrain Power Line at SEMA 2021

By Tire Review Staff
Tire Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilestar has extended its Patagonia family of light truck and SUV tires with the all-new A/T Pro. This aggressive all-terrain tire is specifically designed to conquer any terrain during any condition, according to Tireco, parent company of the Milestar brand. Milestar said the Patagonia A/T Pro is three-peak mountain...

www.tirereview.com

