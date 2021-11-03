Milestar Debuts Patagonia A/T Pro All-Terrain Power Line at SEMA 2021

While most all-terrain tires are capable of going off-piste, they struggle in the winter months when temperatures, and therefore grip levels, begin to plummet. We’re increasingly aware of this eventuality as we stare down the prospect of driving in snow. But if you see a snowflake symbol on your tires, you’re in good shape, as it means that they meet the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) traction rating. Toyo’s latest Open Country A/T III—which we’ve been driving in southern Pennsylvania conditions—is a good example of how 3PMSF has incentivized manufacturers to design their tires to preserve all-terrain performance while eking out more winter usability. On the surface it sounds like an easy job, but cold-weather convenience comes at the detriment of year-round performance and tread life, which is what engineers need to balance when gunning for 3PMSF.

