Suicide rates fell in 2020, CDC report finds

This article contains discussions about suicide. If you or a loved one are struggling, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Inequality is nothing new in this country, but the pandemic made it impossible to ignore. We saw disproportionately high rates of COVID in communities of color, which also bore the brunt of the pandemic’s economic fallout. These statistics serve as a grim reminder of parallel disparities in mental health outcomes; although the overall number of suicides fell from 2019 to 2020 in the U.S., they rose for some people of color, as well as for young adults, according to a report published Wednesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

