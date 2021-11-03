CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide rates fell in 2020, CDC report finds

By Erica Carbajal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile risk factors linked to suicide, including substance use problems, mental health conditions and financial stress all increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall number of suicides in the U.S. fell 3 percent from 2019 to...

