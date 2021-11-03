Suicide rates fell in 2020, CDC report finds

(Washington, DC) — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. COVID death rate is not falling fast enough. During a Senate hearing, Dr. Walensky cited the unpredictable Delta variant and the numbers of unvacccinated Americans. While new cases and hospitalizations keep declining, she expressed concerns about upticks as the U.S. enters the winter season. So while things get better, Wallensky continues to invoke doom. Dr. Anthony Fauci again argued vaccines and booster shots are safe and effective. Fauci is a veteran of the NIH, and was called before the Senate again following mounting evidence that Fauci should have known dangerous gain-of-function research was taking place in a Wuhan lab in part fundeded by the NIH.
