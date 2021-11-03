CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wilde well done

By LISA KRISTOFF
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I saw Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” was on our local public television station in Connecticut in my teens. And I loved it. The witty, rhythmic dialogue, the characters, and the commentary on Victorian society are thoroughly engaging. I watched it a few more times whenever...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
pacificsun.com

Wilde Child

Novato Theater Company resumes indoor theatrical performances in ‘Earnest’. Directors will often change the setting or time period of an older, well-known play in the hopes of making it more accessible to contemporary audiences. Modernized Shakespeare plays are usually the best examples of this practice. Similarly, the Novato Theater Company...
NOVATO, CA
Journal & Topics

‘Dune’ Not Done

“Dune” (155 min, Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, thematic material and some language). 7 out of 10. I’ve been a sci-fi geek my whole life. I love those cheesy films from the 1950s and got totally wrapped up in the original “Star Trek” series (the ones afterwards, too). I’m also a huge fan of fantasy — kissing cousin to sci-fi — and read books by the great sci-fi authors of the day like Isaac Azimov, Robert A. Heinlein, and Arthur C. Clarke, among others. I made my way through the four Tolkien books, so difficult to read…but I did it. The one mega-novel of those times, “Dune” (Frank Herbert, 1965), is one I didn’t attempt because the word was that it was just too complicated and dense to get through — though brilliant…a must read for sci-fi fans. I never took the plunge.
MOVIES
seeleylake.com

"Thy will be done"

I read a story about a frequent airline traveler who commented about observing exemplary service on a regular flight. On this occasion, the flight attendants were absolutely fantastic. The traveler noted that the flight crew was the most attentive, responsive flight crew he had ever seen. So, toward the end...
RELIGION
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Wilde
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorian
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
heatworld

Meghan Markle's strict house rules for Kate Middleton

It’s been nearly two years since the so-called fab four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have been in the same room together. But with the Cambridges planning a royal tour in America in the not-too-distant future, the Sussexes are hoping this could change. Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy