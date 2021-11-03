CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US service sector expands at record pace in October

 7 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The rate of expansion in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, hit...

Reuters

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
BUSINESS
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 267,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low of 267,000 last week as the job market recovers from last year’s sharp coronavirus downturn. Jobless claims fell by 4,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Economy
kitco.com

Gold price falls to new session low following record high in ISM service-sector data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remains deep in negative territory falling to a new session low following stronger than expected activity in the U.S. service sector. Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing index showed a reading of 66.7% for October, up from September’s reading of 61.9%. The data were much more robust than expected, as consensus forecasts were calling for an unchanged reading.
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Private sector added 571K jobs in October

Private sector employment rebounded strongly in October, with employers adding 571,000 jobs despite persistent labor shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to payroll giant ADP. Small businesses added 115,000 jobs, including 56,000 at businesses with between one and 19 employees and 60,000 at businesses with between 20 and 49 employees,...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US: Private sector employment rises by 571K in October vs. 400K expected

ADP Employment Change came in better than expected in October. US Dollar Index continues to tread water above 94.00. Employment in the US' private sector rose by 571,000 in October, the monthly data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute revealed on Wednesday. This reading followed September's print of 523,000 (revised from 568,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 400,000.
MARKETS
CNBC

U.S. manufacturing sector slows moderately in October

U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October as a measure of new orders dropped to a 16-month low. Factories continued to experience delays with deliveries of raw materials. The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday its index of national factory activity slipped to a reading of 60.8 last month from 61.1 in September.
BUSINESS
WREG

Inflation jumps 6.2% in October, highest since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the […]
BUSINESS
southeastagnet.com

Beef and Pork Exports Remain on Record Pace

Both U.S. Beef and Pork Exports Remain on Record Pace and U.S. pork exports are on a record pace through September, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Joe Schuele has more details. Red Meat Exports Remain on...
AGRICULTURE

