Report: Giants' Sterling Shepard will miss time with quad injury

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The New York Giants could be without wide receiver Sterling Shepard this Sunday when the host the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium.

In fact, the Giants could be without Shepard for an extended period of time, reports ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Shepard has 32 receptions for 324 yards and one touchdown and leads the Giants in targets (43) this season despite missing three games due to injury.

Shepard has missed 13 games since the beginning of the 2019 season and has not played a full season since 2018.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

