We have reached the second round of the district playoffs. Here are five games to watch tonight. Nixa (8-2) at Joplin (9-1) Their first meeting – a 28-25 Joplin win – seems like forever ago at this point. Both teams have changed drastically since then, especially on the offensive side where both have been more balanced and explosive than initially thought. There are two huge keys going into this one. 1) Severeal key Joplin players be on the field after a suspension for Friday’s district opener. 2) How healthy is Nixa, specifically in the backfield with Green and Ward? They’ve split their last two meetings and the two games were decided by four total points. This should be must-see TV.

NIXA, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO