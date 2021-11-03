Durect Corp (DRRX) PT Lowered to $6 at Oppenheimer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

