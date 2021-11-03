CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durect Corp (DRRX) PT Lowered to $6 at Oppenheimer

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois lowered the price target on Durect Corp...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $48 million versus the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.36/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.36), versus $1.44 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $175.1 million, versus $129.4 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Synlogic (SYBX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $900 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $140 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Perrigo (PRGO) Misses Q3 EPS by 20c, Updates Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GUIDANCE:. Perrigo sees FY2021 EPS...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Adient (ADNT) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adient (NYSE: ADNT) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.24), $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.50). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Adient (ADNT) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alcon Inc. (ALC) PT Raised to $98 at Jefferies Noting 6 Keys to the Quarter

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone raised the price target on Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) to $98.00 (from $95.00) noting 6 key ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) at Buy

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiates coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

AerCap Holdings (AER) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.04

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) reported Q3 EPS of $4.04, versus $8.36 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.45 billion, versus $1.03 billion reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AerCap...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

2 Reasons Wendy's (WEN) Post Earnings Pullback is a Buying Opportunity - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner reiterated an Outperform rating and $29.00 price target on Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) suggesting the 7% pullback ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) October Trends Well Ahead of Expectations, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and $88.00 price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) after the company reported a strong 3Q but also Oct trends that were significantly ahead as, ex-Halloween outage, rev/DAU/hours came in 7%/17%/10% above expectations.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Prices 7.25M Share IPO at $18/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades GoPro (GPRO) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring upgraded GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Declares $0.95 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, or $3.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BioNTech (BNTX) PT Lowered to $289 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani lowered the price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UMH Properties (UMH) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend; 3.2% Yield

UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 12, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MAXIMUS (MMS) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 12, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.3 percent. For a...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) Reports Total Q1 Income of $7.99M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) reported Q1 total income of $7.99M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $82.21 million. For earnings history and...
INDUSTRY

