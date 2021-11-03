CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue, Icelandair Expand Codeshare Partnership

By David Casey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue Airways and Icelandair are widening their existing codeshare agreement to increase flight options between North America and Europe. As part of the expansion, JetBlue’s B6 code will be placed on seven of 24 European routes that Icelandair operates beyond its Keflavik (KEF) hub in Reykjavik. The two...

