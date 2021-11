Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the cannabis company's Q3 earnings report, which came in under expectations and included widening losses. Bayern discussed taking a hit on profitability based on the slower-than-expected expansion in some Northeast markets. While the company reduced its fiscal guidance for 2021 due to a general slowing of the cannabis market, he did note that he still sees much room for growth in 2022 and beyond.

