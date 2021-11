Elliot Eisenberg, the man who makes the “dismal science” of economics both entertaining and informative, makes his virtual return to Madison on Nov. 10 during State Bank of Cross Plains’ annual economic forecast. Eisenberg, of Econ70.com, home to the appropriately named GraphsandLaughs, will give his take on growth, inflation, and the global supply chain in a program tentatively titled “Growing but Slowing.” We spoke to Eisenberg by phone to get his take on the 2022 economy, and he’s cautiously optimistic.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO