Asian shares rise after Fed says economic aid will wind down

U.S. stocks skidded lower Wednesday, as a reading of consumer inflation rose in October to the highest level since 1990, at least partly driven by supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandmeic and strong consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7% to 15,623, marking the sharpest one-day decline since Oct. 4 when the technology-laden index fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 index finished down 0.8% to 4,646, also representing the worst day since early October when it fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 240 points, or 0.7%, at 36,080. The...
