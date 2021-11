AE Aerospace uses 5G manufacturing processes to optimize workflow and monetize excess production capacity. So the logic goes, enterprise buyers aren’t investing in technologies like 5G without a strong business case that reflects the impact wireless will have on operational key performance indicators, cost savings, and new revenue generation. That means the success of digital transformation will hinge on mapping technology to clear business objectives, hashing out the ability to scale from pilot to production, and selling it up to the chief financial officer. As it relates to a high-value vertical sector that operators and other ecosystem stakeholders are trying to crack, a panel discussion at the 5G Manufacturing Forum shed light on getting the business case right.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO