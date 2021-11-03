CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Seo Joon Revelation: Itaewon Class Star Arrives In Korea After Filming' The Marvels'

By Alexandria Kim
epicstream.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Seo Joon was confirmed to join the cast of the "Captain Marvel" sequel along with Brie Larson. Park Seo Joon's role in The Marvels has not been confirmed yet, but the actor already made a record upon joining the team. When Marvel Studios announced Phase 4 of Marvel...

epicstream.com

Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Breaks Silence After Film's Ban in Middle East

Eternals star Angelina Jolie comments on the film's ban in the Middle East. Yesterday, we learned that Eternals will no longer show in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar due to their inclusion of the first same-sex couple and first gay superhero in the MCU. Now, one of its stars has commented about the issue.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Guardians Star Arrives on Set For His Final MCU Film

All good things must come to an end, and Marvel star Dave Bautista, best known for his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is hanging up his Marvel role with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Today, the actor arrives on set for his final MCU outing alongside Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Vin Diesel (Groot), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and more.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Planning More Marvel One-Shot Short Films

Marvel Studios is "working on" more Marvel One-Shot short films, reveals Co-President and executive producer Louis D'Esposito. Marvel launched its brand of direct-to-video shorts in 2011 with a series of mini-movies tying into Iron Man 2, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, and The Avengers, filling in gaps with such characters as S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Agent Carter (Hayley Atwell) after Captain America: The First Avenger. A fifth short, 2014's All Hail the King, takes place after the events of 2013's Iron Man 3 and reveals the fate of Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) ahead of his return years later in the feature film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Teases Her Marvel Future After the Disney+ Series

Hawkeye is Disney+'s next live-action Marvel series, and it's expected to premiere on the streaming service next month. The show will see the return of Jeremy Renner in the titular role as well as the introduction of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Marvel fans are thrilled about the long-awaited MCU debut of Kate and are eager to find out what's next for her in the franchise. During a recent chat with Empire (via The Direct), Steinfeld talked about Hawkeye and teased her character's future.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

X-Men: First Class Star Wants Another Shot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Reboot

Edi Gathegi is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall, a new western that's also set to star Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more. Gathegi is known for an array of roles ranging from Laurent in Twilight to Darwin in X-Men: First Class. In fact, during his press tour, the actor has been asked about his character's death in the X-Men film. The fate of Darwin has always been a sore spot for fans considering he's supposed to be virtually indestructible, and the actor agrees that he got short-changed. During a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Gathegi spoke about being open to returning to Marvel now that the X-Men will likely get rebooted in the MCU.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Star Gemma Chan on Unexpected Second MCU Role After Captain Marvel

Gemma Chan gets a second chance at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals, where the Captain Marvel actor stars in the leading role of Sersi. Chan, who played the Kree sniper Minn-Erva opposite Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, is part of a small list of actors to play different characters in the cinematic universe expanding with Marvel's new team of superheroes. On her second MCU role as the empathetic and humankind-loving Sersi, Chan reveals how Marvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige reached out after her supporting role as a blue-skinned alien in 2019's Captain Marvel:
MOVIES
The Independent

Eternals credits scene: Marvel fans react to ‘perfect’ arrival of [spoiler] in new film

Marvel’s Eternals has been released – and viewers are being left stunned by the arrival of a very famous new cast member.The new film, which is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao, stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan as a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.Also featured in the cast are Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry and Kit Harington.As is the case with every Marvel film to date, there are two scenes tucked away within and after the credits that give fans a...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

From Dr. Brain to Itaewon Class—Best K-Dramas Based on Webtoons

If you’re into K-dramas, then you’ve probably already watched at least one series that was once a webtoon. Web-based comics that are told in a continuous strip, webtoons are a uniquely Korean storytelling format that developed alongside the internet via platforms like Daum Webtoon (now Kakao Webtoon) and Naver Webtoon (known simply as Webtoon). As K-culture continues to expand globally, webtoons will certainly be a major element of that ever-cresting Hallyu. In fact, the trends has already started: According to data from the Korea Creative Contents Agency (via The Korea Herald), the overall value of the domestic webtoon market jumped from 52.9 billion won ($43.5 million) in 2010 to over 880 billion won in 2019 Webtoons, with their scroll-driven, platform-friendly nature have grown in popularity even more during the pandemic. According to a 2020 KOCCA report (via Korea JoongAng Daily), 60.5 percent of webtoon companies said their local sales increased in 2020, with 71.9 percent noting an increase in overseas sales.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Disney+ Sets IMAX Enhanced Marvel Films

Disney has announced that its Disney+ streaming service is set to release the ‘IMAX enhanced’ versions of thirteen Marvel films on its service this Friday November 12th. The new versions offer an expanded aspect ratio of 1:90:1 that will allow for more action to be seen on screen. This includes “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” which makes its debut on the service that day.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Reveals History of Using Weed

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson comes across as a pretty outgoing individual to many people but her avid fans are well aware of her introverted nature. Now, some of you may be shocked to learn that the award-winning actress has a "control issue" that makes it hard for her to relax and let go. Turns out, she uses a certain substance as a form of escape every once in a while, and admittedly, it helps ease her up.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Is Marvel's Eternals Worth Watching?

Some says it is nothing like any other MCU film but not all agrees. Is Eternals worth-watching?. It is what they claim it is: Eternals is unlike any other MCU movie, and it opened doors for the brighter future of the franchise. It has been more than a decade when...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Writers Hint Major Marvel Villain Appearing in Sequel

While a sequel to Eternals has not been given a formal green light, there are already questions about how the story of MCU's immortal superheroes will move forward and what kind of cosmic threat will they face next. One of the names that fans keep on bringing up is the planet-eating villain Galactus. But as it turns out, we might actually see him in the sequel.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Disney+ Aims for Late Summer Arrivals for Ms. Marvel, Star Wars: Andor, and Pinocchio

During an earnings call for The Walt Disney Company, some more details were released about three highly anticipated projects that are coming to Disney+. Ms. Marvel, Star Wars: Andor, and Pinocchio were all announced as arriving on Disney+ sometime in the late summer of 2022 during the fourth fiscal quarter. This could be anytime between July and the end of September.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Didn’t Dazzle at the Box Office, but Marvel Shouldn’t Be Worried

Disney’s superhero adventure “Eternals” debuted to $71 million at the domestic box office, a tally that would typically be labeled a “disappointment” in the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel movies rarely miss at the box office; all 26 movies have opened at No. 1 in North America and many recent installments (pre-pandemic, of course) have ultimately glided by the $1 billion mark globally with ease. Box office observers and comic book super-fans have come to expect the franchise’s entries to generate more than $100 million in their opening weekends. Anything less, by Marvel standards, tends to be classified as a misstep. In...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The “Entire Marvel Universe” Is Officially In Danger

When Netflix’s Daredevil series ended on October 19, 2018, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of three seasons, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin had become fan favorites. Last year, Disney finally got the rights to Daredevil...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Director Will Reportedly Direct Kevin Feige's Star Wars Film

The award-winning filmmaker is heading to the galaxy far, far away. For a while now, we've known that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is working on a Star Wars film. Details of the project are still under wraps, but it has been reported that Loki head writer Michael Waldron was tapped to write the film. Now, we may have the details on who is going to helm the project.
MOVIES
Soompi

Park Hyung Sik And Han Hyo Joo Look Like Real-Life Partners With Lee Kyu Hyung And Lee Joon Hyuk Behind The Scenes Of “Happiness”

TvN’s new drama “Happiness” has shared a fun glimpse behind the scenes of filming!. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in the near future, set in a high-rise apartment building stratified by social standing. The building is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges in the city, and the drama will depict the residents’ fear, fierce psychological battles, and desperate struggle for survival within the closed-off building. Han Hyo Joo stars in the drama as Yoon Sae Bom, a tactical agent in the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit, while Park Hyung Sik stars as detective Jung Yi Hyun, her former high school classmate who has feelings for her.
WORLD
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Want Letitia Wright Out of Black Panther 2 Following Vax Controversy

More MCU drama as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pauses production. It looks like the future of the Black Panther franchise is in shambles or at least it's on the verge of it. Following the tragic death of lead star Chadwick Boseman last year, Marvel Studios was more than determined to honor the late actor's legacy in the supposed sequel titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, just when the studio finally got the ball rolling with the project, the sequel got plagued with major issues that have affected its production.
MOVIES
Variety

‘How I Met Your Father’ First-Look Photo Showcases Disney and ILM’s New Virtual Production Stage

Hulu has released a first look photo featuring the cast of “How I Met Your Father” that also showcases Industrial Light and Magic’s new virtual production stage, the Infinity, on Disney’s Burbank lot. The sequel series to the hit CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” stars Sophie (Hilary Duff) who is telling her son the story of how she met his father:  story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in...
MOVIES

