HOWELL – Township Councilman Thomas Russo, who is serving as Howell’s deputy mayor in 2021, has announced he will step down from the governing body on Nov. 6. Russo, who is one of three Republicans to serve on the council, made the announcement via social media Nov. 3. He was elected in November 2018 and received the most votes of any council candidate that year with a term to run from January 2019 through December 2022.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO