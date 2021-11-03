CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EPA adds to state funds to combat lead in water

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 9 days ago

DALLAS – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $360,000 to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to help identify sources of lead in drinking water in schools or child care facilities. The award brings ODEQ’s total funding under the program to $1,029,000....

journalrecord.com

Comments / 0

