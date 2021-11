Kelly Owen Grover is the Vice President of Growth for Acoustic, an omnichannel marketing automation platform. Each company has its own rhythm: the patterns and cadences that tie the daily frenzy to larger cycles. Performance evaluations, raises, operating reviews, revenue planning and more annual exercises dot the calendar and provide predictable milestones to guide management. These rhythms are incredibly helpful for establishing predictability, expectations and comfort to employees at all levels. However, with comfort can also come complacency. The familiarity of the rhythm makes breaking it all the more difficult. Those milestones become etched in stone and can stifle creativity.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO