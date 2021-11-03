CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Trailers: The Cruel King and the Great Hero New Gameplay Trailer

By Tristan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since there was last sign of life from The cruel...

Game Trailers: PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night The Launch Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Outright Games Present Leek Trailer PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night. This puts us in the right mood for the kidfriendly hops. In this new 3D platforming adventure developed by Petoons Studio, fans can take on the role of PJ Masks in their greatest mission to save the world from nocturnal villains such as Romeo, Luna Girl and Night Ninja. Players become your favorite heroes Catboy, Owlette and Gecko, who use their unique superpowers to explore exciting new locations. And all this with a control system designed for little heroes to spring into action. The youngest players can participate PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night take their first steps in video games because the night is the right time to fight crime.
Game Trailers: Guardians of the Galaxy New Trailer Accompanying the Launch

Also during the official launch trailer Guardians of the Universe was published two weeks ago (all info here), Square Enix has pushed a trailer for the actual release of the game. It briefly and concisely explains the basic features of the actionadventure. Guardians of the Universe is available for all...
Battlefield 2042 offers first look at three more maps in new gameplay trailer

EA and DICE have dropped a new trailer for Battlefield 2042, showcasing gameplay on three more of the maps in the game at launch. The first of the three maps featured is Renewal, set in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. Expect intense battles in some office buildings near a giant wall that is the central focus. Breakaway meanwhile might see you wanting a coat as you head to the icy fields of Antarctica. There’ll be frosty glaciers and a giant oil rig to do battle on. Finally, Discarded takes place along India’s west coast. The map is home to plenty of derelict ships and abandoned shipping containers.
Saturnalia: Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Just in time for Halloween is the official gameplay teaser trailer for the upcoming survival horror game Saturnalia, which, as you can see, has a gorgeous and wholly unique art style. Wishlist it now on the Epic Games Store ahead of its release this Winter.
Weird West Delayed to January 11th, 2022; New Gameplay Trailer Released

WolfEye Studios’ Weird West has been delayed from the originally planned Fall 2021 release window. It’s now releasing on January 11th 2022 for PS4, PC and Xbox One. To help tide players over, a new gameplay trailer has been released, showcasing the various immersive sim elements that can be employed.
Hello Engineer - Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Hello Engineer for a look at gameplay. Hello Engineer is a multiplayer construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. Scavenge, craft, and overcome challenges in the sandbox world of the mysterious Golden Apple Amusement Park in the game, available now on Stadia.
Battlefield 2042 PC ray-tracing trailer also features new weapon, gameplay

Nvidia released a new trailer for Battlefield 2042 to showcase ray tracing and DLSS, but it’s still missing some key features. According to a blog post from the GPU maker, Battlefield 2042 will utilize Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion. This tech “accurately adds shadows where game elements occlude light.” However, ray-traced reflections don’t appear to have made the cut.
Tiger King 2 Trailer

The phenomenon of the “Tiger King” Joe Exotic hit the world by storm a year ago on Netflix. The streaming service dropped the next trailer for the second installment.
Honor of Kings: World - Official Unreal Engine Gameplay Trailer

Check out the Honor of Kings: World Unreal Engine gameplay trailer. Honor of Kings: World is a new open-world RPG from TiMi Studio Group, inspired by the Honor of Kings mobile game. Prepare to embark on a new fantasy adventure through a mysterious world. Players will encounter lovable characters as they unearth hidden ancient secrets. You'll also have a chance to explore the beautiful Chang'an City, brimming with magic, and forge your own path at the Jixia Academy. Here's a look at the Crimson Monster and Storm Dragon boss fights.
The Cruel King And The Great Hero Launches March 2022 For Switch In The West

NIS America has announced the western release dates for The Cruel King And The Great Hero. The storybook-esque RPG will be launching on 1st March 2022 in North America, and on 4th March 2022 in Europe. A new trailer showing off more of the game’s story and gameplay mechanics was also shared, which you can find below:
