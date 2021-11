Yesterday’s trading session was one of several catastrophic sessions for the GBP/USD since the Bank of England's announcement last week. The currency pair collapsed yesterday from the 1.3565 resistance level down to the 1.3400 support level and today tested the 1.3392 support level before settling around the 1.3430 level as of this writing. The currency pair was exposed to new pressure factors, including record US inflation, which makes the US Federal Reserve race the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO