GBP/JPY declines for three days in a row, accumulating losses of almost 1%. GBP/JPY is trading sideways but slightly tilted to the downside, as sellers eye the 200-DMA. GBP/JPY extends its losing streak to three consecutive days, down some 0.01%, trading at 152.44 during the day at the time of writing. On Tuesday, the pair failed to break strong resistance around 153.60, collapsing on Wednesday, in a hotter-than-expected US inflation reading, dipping down to the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 152.57.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO