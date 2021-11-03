Coordinator of Cofepris resigns for health reasons as investigation against him moves ahead

(CBS4) – With the situation for many Colorado hospitals not improving, the state has activated the portion of the crisis standards of care (CSC) addressing staffing at health care facilities. Crisis standards of care lay out how the health care system should allocate scarce resources. Activating the staffing portion allows hospitals more flexibility and legal cover to stretch limited staff or bring more in to keep providing emergency care. According to the state, health care systems must notify the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment when they activate and deactivate crisis standards of care for staffing. According to the Colorado Hospital Association, close to 40% of facilities expect to experience staffing shortages within a...

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO