It was a match made in…the club. On Thursday night, rap impresario French Montana could be found ensconced in a banquette at Soho’s Butterfly Room alongside Kilian Hennessy, founder of fragrance house Kilian Paris. The two gents, who first met via Zoom through a mutual friend, were playing host to mark the debut of Angels’ Share x French Montana, a limited edition release of Hennessy’s Cognac-inspired fragrance in a striking new bottle. “We designed this bottle together and decided to put my chain on the front, which I’m wearing right now,” French Montana told us, holding up a diamond-encrusted necklace. “Kilian felt like my long-lost brother from Paris. His energy was just right, and I’m all about energy.”

