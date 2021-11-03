Candle left burning on celebratory alter cause of Playa del Carmen house fire

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has announced the conclusion of an investigation into the cause of a fire that killed a Burlington woman. At 7:02 AM Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Burlington Police and Fire Departments were called to 1126 Washington Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 7:04 AM and found a two-story wood-frame apartment house with heavy flames showing from the front of the structure. 911 callers reported to dispatchers that there were occupants trapped inside the building. The occupants of apartments one and three were able to escape.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO