Candle left burning on celebratory alter cause of Playa del Carmen house fire

JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Fire is reminding the community about safety precautions for festive decorations ahead of the holiday season. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), between 2014-2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 7,610 home structure fires each year that were started by candles. Those fires caused an annual average of 81 deaths, 677 injuries, and $278 million in direct property damage. December is the peak month for home candle fires with Christmas Day having the most.
