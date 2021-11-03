The New Moon In Scorpio Will Bring Out Your Dark Side

Life is full of new beginnings. Even waking up in the morning presents you with a brand new day, filled with endless opportunities at your disposal. In astrology, a significant opportunity to start over arrives at the moment of the new moon, the first phase of the 28-day lunar cycle. As the moon slides behind the shadow of night, disappearing from sight, it wipes your spiritual slate clean and gives you a chance to begin writing a new story. Every new moon is unique, and the spiritual meaning of the November 2021 new moon in Scorpio — which is the first new moon after Halloween — could leave you feeling breathless.

