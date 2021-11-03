CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The New Moon In Scorpio Will Bring Out Your Dark Side

By Elizabeth Gulino
Refinery29
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're in the midst of Scorpio season, one of the most intense parts of the astrological year. It can be chaotic, but ultimately this time of year will inspire us to release the past and make way for the future. And the new moon in Scorpio, which occurs on November 4,...

www.refinery29.com

TheConversationAU

The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilisation. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed a deal to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon under the Artemis program, with a goal to collect lunar rocks that could ultimately provide breathable oxygen on the Moon. Although the Moon does have an atmosphere, it’s very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon and...
Well+Good

This Week’s New Moon in Scorpio Invites Transformational Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign

In astrology, Scorpio represents transformation, change, elimination, and rebirth. This Scorpio season, in particular, has been focused on immense personal growth, new revelations, and important metamorphosis for us all. Lessons, areas of misalignment, and uncomfortable resistance that we have experienced have quietly revealed what we should remove from our lives in order to make room for positive evolution. And the new moon in Scorpio of 2021, happening November 4th at 5:14 p.m., ET, will initiate a new lunar cycle in alignment with these themes.
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Week For A Relationship Talk (Before It's Too Late), Astrologers Say

Change is rarely easy, even when it’s necessary. That's the moral of the story this week, as a new moon and Mercury transit shake up horoscopes everywhere:. No more stalling and no more excuses! Something’s gotta give—or maybe it just has to go in order to create space for new opportunity to flow in. No Band-Aid fixes, please. With metamorphic Uranus in Taurus landing at a challenging opposition to the new moon, it’s time to drill down to the root cause of the issue and devise long-lasting solutions.
horoscope.com

November 2021 New Moon in Scorpio Horoscopes

We’re kicking off the month of November with the new moon in Scorpio, which rises on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:15pm PT. This lunation is ruled by the zodiac’s Scorpion, which equips its energy with a razor-sharp stinger that isn’t afraid to strike. If we’re not careful, we could get stung. But if we’re willing to roll with the transformative energy of this powerful lunar moment, we could come out the other side feeling totally reborn.
Discover Mag

The Moon and Your Mood

The notion that the moon has a powerful effect on the human mind is deeply ingrained in culture and lore. It’s even embedded in language; consider the word “lunacy,” which comes from the Latin word lunaticus, meaning something like “moonstruck.” But if you’re convinced the phase of the moon affects your moods or the moods of people around you, science has long had a clear message for you: You’re wrong. That’s a myth. Many studies have been done over the past decades looking for an association, and there has been virtually no evidence of any effect of the moon on human behavior.
In Style

This Month's Scorpio New Moon Is as Electrifying as It Is Anxiety-Inducing

Scorpio season is in full swing, and the veil — a shield that separates the physical from the spiritual — is at its thinnest. As we step into the penultimate month of the year, the ethereal, magical energy of the fixed water sign will reach a fever pitch. Calling on you to get in touch with the shadow side of life in order to acknowledge and celebrate your inner truth, the Scorpio new moon occurs on November 4 at 5:14 p.m. ET/2:14 p.m. PT. Though the enchanting whimsy of Halloween will be in the rearview, this lunar event will present even more sweet and stunning surprises.
Elite Daily

The New Moon In Scorpio Will Help You Rise From The Ashes Like A Phoenix

Life is full of new beginnings. Even waking up in the morning presents you with a brand new day, filled with endless opportunities at your disposal. In astrology, a significant opportunity to start over arrives at the moment of the new moon, the first phase of the 28-day lunar cycle. As the moon slides behind the shadow of night, disappearing from sight, it wipes your spiritual slate clean and gives you a chance to begin writing a new story. Every new moon is unique, and the spiritual meaning of the November 2021 new moon in Scorpio — which is the first new moon after Halloween — could leave you feeling breathless.
Mineral County Miner

New Moon

Since the New Moon is on Nov. 4, this is a perfect time to observe the sky. When you look in the SSW at 6:45 you can see bright Venus. It's the brightest object in our sky, but it's only visible for about 30 minutes. Then it gets low and our mountains block it.
New Scientist

Pluto's dark side revealed by moonlight in pictures from New Horizons

Moonlight on Pluto has revealed some of the dwarf planet’s dark side. On its way past Pluto in 2015, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft turned around and took pictures of this world’s back, and after a lengthy cleaning-up process, the images have revealed some of the first details we have ever seen of the side that wasn’t illuminated by the sun at the time.
Twinfinite

5 Mystery Anime That’ll Bring Out Your Inner Detective

Nothing shows off the flexibility of anime as a medium quite like sitting down and hashing out the brightest stars of every genre. There truly is something for everyone with more coming all the time, whether you are a sub or dub watcher. The biggest hope is this list will guide you to mystery anime series you maybe haven’t heard of or watched before. With that in mind, here we go!
Refinery29

Venus In Capricorn Will Make You Want To Put A Ring On It

I love love. It's fun, it's heartwarming, and it brings excitement into our lives. Keeping tabs on the movements of Venus, the planet that rules love and relationships, can help us keep up with what's in store for us, romance-wise — and Venus's latest moves are indicating that we're in for quite a change. On November 5, the Planet of Love will leave adventurous Sagittarius and enter practical Capricorn, where it'll stay until March 6, 2022.
scotscoop.com

If only you knew the power of the dark side

The sight of city lights can be beautiful, but it masks a grander, more elusive view: the night sky. There are little to no places on Earth that aren’t affected by light pollution. According to Globe At Night, a little more than 100 years ago, wherever you were, you could walk outside and see the Milky Way Galaxy. Today, the galaxy can only be seen at a dark sky site location, far from cities and bright lights.
Taylor Daily Press

The dark side of Pluto is now visible too

A group of astronomers have photographed the dark side of Pluto. This is special, because in that part of the dwarf planet the night has been shadowed for more than 20 years. It is now illuminated only indirectly by Pluto’s moon Charon. Picture Researchers introduced last month in Planetary Science Journal.
FASHION Magazine |

Moon Juice’s New Book is Your Guide to Cooking With Adaptogens

The ingredient promises to boost beauty, brain, spirit, sex and sleep. Ten years ago, Amanda Chantal Bacon founded Cali-favourite brand Moon Juice, then a humble juice bar in Venice Beach selling healthy snacks and other beauty and wellness elixirs. Now, Moon Juice includes three shops, a range of supplements and skincare, a cookbook and a just-released manual filled with wellness tips and easy recipes featuring adaptogens (natural ingredients said to help the body cope with stress), which Bacon uses to optimize beauty, brain, spirit, sex and sleep. We chatted with the founder and mother of two about her Moon Juice journey and some of her favourite ways to stay on top of it all.
ScienceAlert

Glorious New Hubble Image Could Offer a Sneak Preview of Our Sun's Demise

The Sun is going to die in a blaze of beauty. We can't know exactly how this death will look, billions of years into the future, but the deaths of other stars like the Sun give us a glimpse into how this spectacular process might unfold. One such object is the subject of a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope. Its name is NGC 2438, located roughly 1,370 light-years away, and it's what is known as a planetary nebula. Planetary nebulae have nothing to do with planets; they're so named because they looked a bit like planets when viewed through early telescopes....
