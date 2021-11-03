CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cosmos Price Analysis: ATOM continues holding above $36, reversal to follow?

By Lapin
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosmos price analysis is bullish. ATOM/USD still holds above $36 support. Cosmos price analysis is bullish today as a higher low has been set over the last 24 hours after another test of previous lows. Therefore, we expect MANA/USD to continue higher over the next 24 hours. The overall...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD surges to multi-month highs above $1850 in wake of hot US inflation numbers

Spot gold has surged to fresh multi-month highs in the $1850s after much higher-than-expected US inflation figures. The YoY rate of headline inflation rose to 6.2%. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have spiked higher in response to the latest US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report. Prior to the data release, XAU/USD was just under $1828, but it now trades well above the $1850 mark with on-the-day gains of about more than 1.0%. Spot prices are up around 1.7% from earlier session lows around $1823.
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA retraces after a spike above resistance, the $2.2 mark currently holds

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. ADA/USD saw a brief spike above $2.30 resistance. Further downside to establish higher low likely to follow. Cardano price analysis is bearish today as we expect more downside to follow after a strong rally ended yesterday with a move to $2.378. Therefore, more retracement is likely needed before a higher low can be established from which to attempt another rally.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Loopring price analysis: LRC skyrockets breaking above $3

Loopring price analysis is highly bullish today. Loopring is racing again today as the bull run continues. LRC/USD is trading above $3.5. The Loopring price analysis report reveals that the token continues to race high, leaving behind other altcoins. Loopring caught attention when it started racing on 28th October and when it broke above $1 on 1st November, the press was all over the place. After reaching the $1.43, LRC corrected for 3rd and 4th November. The latest bulls rally started on 5th November, and the token broke above $3 yesterday and continues upside today as well.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atom#Price Analysis#Cosmos#Price Action#Mana Usd#Mkr#Atom Usd
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA consolidates around $2.1

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. ADA/USD saw a brief spike above $2.30 resistance yesterday. Cardano is currently trading at $2.1. The Cardano price analysis is bearish today, as we expect more selling to follow after a strong rally ended yesterday with a move to $2.378. As a result, another retracement is expected before another rise can be made, which will require further consolidation.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Mina price analysis: MINA bulls mark 25 percent gain as price inflates to $5.38

Mina price analysis is highly bullish today. Mina to retest the $5.6 resistance. Support for MINA is present at $4.9. The Mina price analysis shows the token has rallied to mark a monthly high. The MINA started racing yesterday when the price was lifted from $4.26 to $5.12, and the token continued upside today as well, gaining significant value. The MINA is aiming for the next resistance at $5.6, and as the token is aggressive overall, there are chances for it to break above the said resistance level. On the other hand, the support is present at the $4.9 mark for MINA/USD pair.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Aave Price Analysis: AAVE/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Aave price analysis is bearish today. AAVE/USD is currently at $307.5. The resistance is currently rejecting further upside. The Aave price analysis is bearish today as the $320 su[port was broken overnight. Price had been trading in a tight range just above that at around $305 – 315, so the break has been somewhat unexpected. As you can see from the chart below, the price broke through yesterday but found support at $305 and continued to rally briefly before bearish price action kicked in again.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: Sellers are in control of the SOL/USD market for the next 24 hours

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD is presently at $236. Selling pressure has returned over the past hours. Today’s low was at $236, which has been touched a few times since then. SOL/USD is presently down 1.7% to be trading the day around $237. The intraday chart displays a falling wedge forming, meaning that selling pressure makes itself felt once more. In case the support levels do not hold, we’re looking at a drop to $225 or lower.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET drops to $0.15, quick recovery in progress

VeChain price analysis is bullish today. VET/USD likely saw the final push lower to $0.15. Bullish momentum returned this morning. VeChain price analysis is bullish today as we saw strong rejection for further downside as the market approached $0.15. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to recover later today and likely continue higher by the end of the week.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP to retest $1.21 as support, will it hold?

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is found at $1.28. Strong support for XRP is found at $1.21. The Ripple price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency is continuing the downside for the second day now. Ripple got rejected from further upside when the price reached $1.28, and the price started oscillating backward. As the XRP/USD price is stepping down, it may retest the $1.21, which is the closing price of 3rd November, as support to fall on.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Helium Price Analysis: HNT Coin Aims To Continue Its Rally

The HNT coin’s daily RSI line moving at the overbought zone. The HNT/BTC pair was trading at 0.000755 BTC with a gain of 16.54%. The 24-hour trading volume in HNT is $156.7 Million, indicating a 69.5% loss. As mentioned in my previous article on Helium, the HNT chart showed a...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD to break above the intraday highs of $26.7

Uniswap price analysis is bullish today. UNI/USD set a higher low at $24.5 over the weekend. Uniswap is presently trading at $26.2. Today, the Uniswap price is up, having recovered from a drop to $24.5 over the weekend. As a result, UNI/USD are anticipated to rise further before reaching another peak at $27.5.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls battle two-month-old resistance above $24.00

Silver reverses pullback from short-term resistance, sidelined of late. Firmer RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA keeps buyers hopeful. September’s top add to the upside filters, Fibonacci retracement levels eyed for immediate support. Silver (XAG/USD) keeps the bounce off $24.00 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday, remains indecisive around $24.30...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

NEO price analysis: Bears designate price to follow a new route below $52

NEO price analysis shows a bearish trend. Price has gone to $51.13 of level. Support is present at $49.7. The latest NEO price analysis is going in a bearish direction today. The bulls have had a strong grip over the market since the past week, but today the bears are in power as they have taken over the market. The bearish force has been unstoppable and overwhelming for the buyers, and the price has been leveling down constantly. Right now, the price is present at the $51.13 edge, but bullish efforts are also being observed recently.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Bulls Eye $1.4 Following a Break of Important Resistance

XRP bulls finally managed to break above the resistance at $1.2 and are now seemingly aimed at the $1.4 level. XRP rallied in the past two days, and the price stands above $1.2, which was the previous resistance now turned support. The next key resistance, which will be more difficult to break, sits at $1.4. Bears were rather shy on this rally, and they may preserve their strength for the key resistance where XRP can experience a more significant pullback.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC returns below $67,000, more downside to follow?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD continued to retrace overnight. $67,000 previous resistance failed to act as a support. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect further downside to follow over the next 24 hours after a new all-time high was set at $68,550 yesterday. Therefore, BTC/USD needs even more substantial retracement before more upside can be tested.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC corrects after rallying high to $262, correction to continue?

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. Support for LTC is present at $245. Resistance is found at $294. The Litecoin price analysis reveals the coin rejected further upside after reaching $262. Selling pressure from the market triggered as the LTC/USD pair was on the rise for three days, starting from 7th November at $196 and went up to $262 yesterday on 9th November, LTC even swang as high as $274 for some time, but the price was capped at $262 yesterday. During the past three days, the LTC showed tremendous performance and gained significant value dramatically, though the crypto was on an upward trend from 29th September, the price increments were not as dramatic as the recent rally. However, the last three days observed swing high and a good breakout after a long time.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT steps down to $50.4. Going below $49 will cancel out the bullish scenario

Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Support is still standing at $50.1. Resistance is found at $53.4. The Polkadot price analysis is on the bearish side for today as well. DOT/USD hasn’t got the support to move up yet, as the price has come down to $50.4 today, and if it goes below $49, then, as said in our previous analysis, this will cancel out the bullish scenario completely, and the Polkadot may continue the downside for a longer period. The next inline support is present at $50.1, which is crucial to remain intact for upwards move higher.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Crypto Price Is All Set To Break Above The $100

AVAX coin price is currently observing a strong upside trend and can soon surpass the new high. It has observed a gain of more than 5% in the past 24 hours. Avalanche price might soon surpass its previous high and reach a new level. Meanwhile, AVAX/BTC pair has also seen a gain of more than 3.5%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy