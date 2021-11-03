Cosmos Price Analysis: ATOM continues holding above $36, reversal to follow?

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. Support for LTC is present at $245. Resistance is found at $294. The Litecoin price analysis reveals the coin rejected further upside after reaching $262. Selling pressure from the market triggered as the LTC/USD pair was on the rise for three days, starting from 7th November at $196 and went up to $262 yesterday on 9th November, LTC even swang as high as $274 for some time, but the price was capped at $262 yesterday. During the past three days, the LTC showed tremendous performance and gained significant value dramatically, though the crypto was on an upward trend from 29th September, the price increments were not as dramatic as the recent rally. However, the last three days observed swing high and a good breakout after a long time.

