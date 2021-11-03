CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How to avoid money pitfalls in retirement

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how successful you've been in your career or with your money, you can probably think of a time when one bad decision set you back financially. If you're nearing retirement, you don't have...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

4 dangerous retirement money myths you can't afford to buy into

In the course of planning for retirement, you may come across misinformation that leads you to make poor decisions. There are a lot of dangerous myths circulating about retirement, but these four in particular could really set you up for disaster during your seniors years. 1. You can get by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Pitfalls
Benzinga

How to Optimize Retirement Account Withdrawals

Withdrawing from your retirement accounts in the wrong order could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement income. If you're worried about the most efficient way to start making withdrawals, consider a 2020 Northwestern Mutual study that found 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Winona Daily News

Like Free Money? Here's 1 Retirement Move Worth Making

How many opportunities in life do you get to score free money? If you're like most people, not many. Sure, you might get some cash back from your credit cards for making purchases, but for the typical consumer, we're not talking about a life-changing sum. But what if there were...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real Simple

4 Money Mistakes to Avoid When You're Getting Divorced

According to Nolo's 2019 data, the average cost for a divorce in the United States was nearly $13,000—and the average processing time was a full year. These numbers can double and triple when a couple is at loggerheads, forcing them to go to court and rack up an unpredictable amount of legal fees. No matter how much cash you have in the bank or how little money you have hidden under your mattress, divorce can destroy your financial future if you haven't taken the necessary steps to protect your cash, real estate, and retirement assets.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
okcfox.com

How to avoid overspending this Halloween

Halloween is frightfully close and parents say they know they will be overspending. In a new survey, nearly a quarter of parents with young kids say they know they will overspend for Halloween. Personal finance experts say it is important to have a spending plan that goes beyond a single...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fox17

Mattson Financial: Why too much money in retirement can be a bad thing

Is there such a thing as being too rich? Most people would love to have that problem, but too much money can cause problems in retirement. Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward from Mattson Financial Services, explain why having too much money going into retirement can be a bad thing, especially when it comes to paying taxes.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Journal Inquirer

Money Wisdom: Successful retirement takes more than money

Retiring today is tricky business. The financial challenges associated with a 21st century retirement are far more complicated than those our parents and grandparents faced. Think about the current conditions that exist — the stock market is at an all-time high, interest rates are near all-time lows, and inflation is on the rise. We’re also living longer, which means our savings have to cover decades of living expenses and healthcare costs.
PERSONAL FINANCE
gregoryricks.com

10 Ways You Could Avoid the 10% Early Retirement Penalty

Retirement is something each of us must plan for. Not surprisingly, you want to make sure you’ll have enough income to last throughout your lifetime. Theoretically, if you plan well, you could even retire early. Perhaps you’ve sold your business for a profit, maximized your retirement account contributions, invested in non-qualified accounts, and own multiple rental properties.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

The Life Insurance Add-On That Makes Sure You Get Paid

Most term life insurance policies expire without the owner receiving a payout. While it’d be undoubtedly good news that you’re still alive, you may feel that your money has been wasted. A “return of premium rider” provides a financial payout … Continue reading → The post The Life Insurance Add-On That Makes Sure You Get Paid appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy