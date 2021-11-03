SNL Announces New Hosts And Musical Guests Through November 20th

Roman Roy and oh my God, Shiv, what happened to you? Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images. Kieran Culkin, star of Succession and Daddy’s favorite, is set to host the November 6 episode of Saturday Night Live, along with musical guest Ed Sheeran. SNL’s eclectic mix of hosts this season has so far included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and last night’s Jason Sudeikis. While Culkin will make his hosting debut next week, it will be Sheeran’s third appearance on the show. Culkin, of course, currently stars as the perfectly detestable Roman Roy on Succession, so we can probably expect a parody sketch or two about the HBO show. Culkin’s Succession co-star Nicholas Braun also made an appearance on last night’s SNL episode, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he pops up next week, too. Here’s hoping J. Smith-Cameron stops by as well.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO