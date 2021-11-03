CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL Announces New Hosts And Musical Guests Through November 20th

By Andrea Laurenti
celebritypage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNL just announced the hosts and musical guests that will take the stage from November 6th to November 20th and fans are understandably excited. On November 6th, Emmy Award nominee Kieran Culkin will host Saturday Night Live for the first time. The actor is best known for his outstanding role in...

celebritypage.com

Variety

Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to Host ‘SNL’; Taylor Swift to Return as Musical Guest

Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu are both set to make their hosting debuts on “Saturday Night Live.” Majors will host the long-running NBC sketch series on Nov. 13. He will next be seen in the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” He is known for his roles in films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” He is set to appear as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after making his debut in the Disney Plus series “Loki.” Majors will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift. It will be...
brooklynvegan.com

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & Saweetie are SNL’s November musical guests

Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season last month, and they've now revealed the next round of hosts and musical guests for November. Leading the way is Ed Sheeran, who has been cleared to perform after testing positive for COVID in October. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," he wrote in an Instagram post earlier today. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there."
Vulture

Kieran Culkin to Host SNL on November 6

Roman Roy and oh my God, Shiv, what happened to you? Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images. Kieran Culkin, star of Succession and Daddy’s favorite, is set to host the November 6 episode of Saturday Night Live, along with musical guest Ed Sheeran. SNL’s eclectic mix of hosts this season has so far included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and last night’s Jason Sudeikis. While Culkin will make his hosting debut next week, it will be Sheeran’s third appearance on the show. Culkin, of course, currently stars as the perfectly detestable Roman Roy on Succession, so we can probably expect a parody sketch or two about the HBO show. Culkin’s Succession co-star Nicholas Braun also made an appearance on last night’s SNL episode, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he pops up next week, too. Here’s hoping J. Smith-Cameron stops by as well.
Cinema Blend

Upcoming SNL Hosts: All The Hosts And Musical Guests For Season 47

Over the years, Saturday Night Live hosts like Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, and Melissa McCarthy have taken to the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 8H to create some of the most iconic moments in live television. One-timers, five-timers, and even 15-timers like Steve Martin, have made their mark on the long-running sketch comedy program, now in its 47th season, and become the stuff of legend.
The Independent

SNL: Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week?

Saturday Night Live is returning on 7 November with a new episode and another first-time host.Succession star Kieran Culkin, who portrays Roman Roy on the HBO show, will take on hosting duties.Ed Sheeran will be featured as the evening’s musical guest.The announcement was made on 23 October, during the SNL episode hosted by Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.While Culkin has never hosted SNL before, Saturday’s episode won’t mark his first time on the sketch show’s stage.Back in 1991, he appeared as a guest star in a skit when his brother Macaulay Culkin hosted the show at the age of...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: New Mariah Carey Holiday Special, Cardi B To Host ‘AMAs’, Gordon Ramsay Holiday Specials, New ‘The Simpsons’ Short, Ed Sheeran Cleared for SNL, More SNL Hosts Announced, and More!

Mariah Carey is doing another holiday special for Apple TV+ this season. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will feature a performance of her new song Fall In Love At Christmas with Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Cardi B is set to host the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards. Cardi B is...
Finger Lakes Times

Jonathan Majors Is Hosting SNL!

Jonathan Majors hosts Saturday Night Live on November 13, 2021 with musical guest Taylor Swift. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JonathanMajors #TaylorSwift #SNL47.
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
TV & VIDEOS
CELEBRITIES

