CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis Are Praised by Frank Vogel

By AJ Gonzalez
AllLakers
AllLakers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3InJPq_0clKrzvu00

The Lakers Tuesday night's win over the Rockets was not pretty. The defensive inconsistencies were still there. The offensive balance from the Lakers' big names, however, was smooth-sailing. The Lakers big 3 combined for 84 points on 56% shooting. Coach Frank Vogel was impressed and pleased with the results, especially from the Lakers' "Big 3."

Coach Vogel on LeBron James

"I just think those guys are all an attack mode. I thought we did a great job screening, in particular at the beginning of the 4th. That stretch in the 4th where LeBron was just going downhill possession, after possession, after possession. The screens were great you know? They free him up. Those are the things we're working on to improve."

James had multiple drives to the line resulting in scores. He used his bigger body and footwork to pound the paint. 24 hours ago we had to discuss James' three-point woes that the pundits blamed on his inability to get foul calls. This was not the case last night. He frequently was able to get to the rim. He wasn't the only one.

Lakers Do Not Want to Blame Another Disappointing Loss on LeBron James' Absence

Coach Vogel on Russell Westbrook

"I thought Russell did a great job really slowing down at the point of his explosion to just be a little more under control with his finishes and shot a higher percentage."

Coach Vogel's observations are terrific. Over the previous few games, Westbrook had done a great job getting to the rim with limited success. A lot of his layups appeared forced or out of rhythm. Tuesday night, almost all of Westbrook's drives to the rim resulted in a score. His three-point shooting is still abysmal, but Westbrook is never going to be a sharpshooter.

Coach Vogel on Anthony Davis

"You know AD is AD. Just a lot of garbage points. a lot of runs to the basket. We're encouraging him to stay with the three-point shot and keep shooting those without hesitation. He's off to a slow start shooting a ball from three but that's going to come around for him."

Davis is always going to get alley-oops with distributors like Westbrook and James. James had a few underrated inlet passes to the Davis that got overlooked. Davis' best offensive games are the ones where most of his points come near the rim, and the Lakers did a good job of that Tuesday night.

The Rest of the Offense

Carmelo Anthony continued with his 6th man of the year campaign by adding 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting. He hit 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. He is currently shooting over 50% from the field and from beyond the arc. He has been the best name off the bench offensively and his defensive improvements are notable.

The Lakers take on the Thunder on Thursday night, 7:30 PST.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
AllLakers

Lakers Could Get One Reinforcement Back Soon

The purple and gold started off this season with a plethora of injuries piling up. Trevor Ariza underwent ankle surgery. Then Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker injured themselves during the middle of preseason with a bone bruise in his knee and a thumb injury respectively. Wayne Ellington is another swingman...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Jeanie Buss says she had to fire her brother midseason because she was worried he’d make trades the Lakers couldn’t recover from

Jeanie Buss’ power move to take back control of the Lakers is not a new story, even if it’s largely been told in bits in pieces. Whether it was a discussion with Magic Johnson, another with Kobe Bryant or her dissatisfaction with Mitch Kupchak and her brother Jim Buss’ performance, Jeanie has given lots of details for why she ultimately brought in a new regime in Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.
NBA
CBS LA

Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips Aaron Rodgers Over COVID Vaccine Debacle

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did not mince words Monday in his criticism of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ handling of his COVID-19 diagnosis. Back in August, the 37-year-old Rodgers told reporters that he was “immunized” against the coronavirus, leading many to believe that he was vaccinated against the disease. However, last week, Rodgers confirmed that he is in fact unvaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers learned he contracted COVID-19 on Nov. 3, and under NFL protocol for unvaccinated players, cannot rejoin the Packers for 10 days. He missed Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs, and he must...
NFL
AllLakers

Lakers: Russell Westbrook's Rough Criticism From A Rival Executive

When the Lakers made the huge trade for Russell Westbrook back in August, it came with plenty of criticism. Regardless of his defensive ability, Westbrook just didn't seem to fit into any of the schemes for Frank Vogel. So why would the Lakers add a guy that notoriously needs the...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
589
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy