Tennis has long been a test of one’s athletic abilities, wits, and mental endurance, but to what extent does one’s body type affect the match outcome?. There’s no doubt, tennis is a sport that takes in many factors to come out on top, and all kinds of players have shown that they can dominate the court regardless of their body type. However, there is also no denying that many of the WTA’s most dominant players have some notable similarities in physique, such as height, size, and muscular percentage.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO