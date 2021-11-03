CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Property Transactions – Oct. 20-26, 2021

By Citizen Staff
 7 days ago
1916 Airy Circle

– $210,000, 1,340 SF (built in 1984), from Paulita B. Dudley to Maria Araujo.

2214 Mendota Drive – $235,500, 985 SF (built in 1956), from Alice R. Larkin to Osprey Nest LLC.

3 Emerson Street – $270,000, 1,440 SF (built in 2021), from Liberty Homes of VA Inc. to Shalonda Ann Williams.

10002 Timber Road – $295,000, 1,004 SF (built in 1966), from Chelsea M. Cotman to Lucas Mahoney and Bruce P. McRoberts.

1518 Ednam Forest Drive – $320,000, 1,610 SF (built in 1972), from Sumari Porter to Trek Properties LLC.

1315 Claytor Lane – $347,000, 2,165 SF (built in 2020), from David Nelson and Abby Lynn Capaz to Caleb Capaz.

4512 Fort McHenry Parkway – $385,000, 1,800 SF (built in 1988), from David S. and Brooke Hignett to Chokyal Gurung and Samita Thapa.

5408 Cranston Court – $390,000, 1,845 SF (built in 1999), from Hitesh K. and Ragni H. Patel to Erik A. Bucker.

6032 Maybrook Way – $420,000, 2,131 SF (built in 1995), from Ursula C. Bell and Alan Lamb to Angel Reyes and Victoria Davis.

1201 Alsatia Drive – $440,000, 1,624 SF (built in 1960), from Alsatia 1201 LLC to Bradley Fisher and Rachael Chudoba.

9533 Heather Spring Drive – $475,000, 2,704 SF (built in 1987), from John A. and Deborah W. Mahone to Paul Ayoub and Judith Conway-Ayoub.

3720 Hoskins Drive – $515,000, 2,503 SF (built in 2010), from Dale G. and Lavenia H. Forrest to Terry and Janice Adams.

5205 Sumner Place – $540,000, 2,778 SF (built in 2002), from Brett W. and Kylie L. Foster to Daniel S. Brown and Lauren E. Waite.

1710 Chadwick Drive – $637,500, 2,194 SF (built in 1953), from Craig T. Brosius to Katherine Lehnen and Andrew Buxbaum.

11311 Long Meadow Drive – $659,000, 3,691 SF (built in 2005), from Richard Yasushi Shimabukuro to Shamsha Jiwani.

3204 Lavecchia Way – $670,000, 4,300 SF (built in 2006), from VTN LC to Lorenzo R. Collins and Lisa Dere.

11609 Norwich Parkway – $730,000, 4,461 SF (built in 2002), from Keith O. and Michelle C. Covington to Daniele Grandini and Qiao Liang.

4015 College Valley Court – $750,000, 4,014 SF (built in 1992), from Geoffrey S. and Lisa Anne Brown Trustees to Stuart M. Motley II and April B. Motley.

5202 Wythe Avenue – $805,000, 3,016 SF (built in 2017), from Guillermo M. Gallardo and Leslie Lamers to Beverly Denton Freeman.

9605 River Road – $885,000, 3,325 SF (built in 1977), from Michael S. and Christine A. Fay to Samuel T. Ashworth Jr. and Gwendolyn B. Ashworth.

