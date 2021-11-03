CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Che Isn't Looking For Trouble But Will His Truth 'Shame The Devil' During His Highly-Anticipated Netflix Comedy Special?

Cover picture for the articleGet ready Netflix is re-upping on controversial comedians as Michael Che new comedy special Michael Che: Shame The Devil plans to hit the streaming service in a little under two weeks on November 16th. The stand up comic, anchor of Weekend Update along side Colin Jost on SNL is known to...

