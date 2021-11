Colorado is losing its battle against COVID-19. Colorado is one of the worst faring states in the country. Currently, 1 in 48 Coloradans is infected with COVID-19. There are only 120 ICU hospital beds open in the state. The state’s healthcare system is surging, ill COVID-19 patients are taking up the majority of our healthcare system’s capacity, and there are grave concerns that our local healthcare system, mainly our hospital, is just a few cases away from having to turn away people who are in need of services due to capacity. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) recently has had to make the tough decision to limit certain procedures and to implement heightened mitigation measures to protect staff and patients. Colorado has activated crisis standards of care. This reiterates- while our state no longer has mandates and only minor local restrictions, we are still very much in a crisis. The crisis standards of care include:

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO