CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Inside Liam Coen's offensive background and moving up the coaching ranks from Maine

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPzjD_0clKqOka00

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) will play at Kentucky (6-2, 4-2 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

Liam Coen is in his first season as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Coen was hired at Kentucky following a three-year stint as the Los Angeles Rams’ assistant wide receivers (2018-19) and assistant quarterbacks (2020) coach in the NFL.

Coen served as Maine’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17 before his time in the NFL.

At Maine, the Black Bears ran an offensive system that comes from the coaching tree of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Those principles and concepts are still used in Coen’s offense in the Southeastern Conference.

Nick Charlton is in his third season as Maine’s head coach. He coached alongside Coen from 2016-17, serving as the Black Bears’ wide receivers and special teams coach.

Charlton coached alongside Day from 2013-14 as a graduate assistant at Boston College. The current Ohio State head coach was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach alongside Charlton.

Day’s program operation, offensive scheme and concepts are seen in Maine’s program, as well as at Kentucky in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4kCc_0clKqOka00
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ryan Day’s operation, offensive concepts

Day stresses organization throughout his offensive scheme, while building a team identity through player-personnel each year.

Going into spring practices, Day starts from scratch with his offense based on adapting to his roster.

At this time, he identifies who the best players are and utilizes them. This process is also referred to as his Bucket organization. During the offseason, he wants his player-personnel to go through base plays at minimum 100 times in preparation for the season.

His offense features a tight zone where the running back is ready to follow the center going downhill. In a tight zone, there can be up to six different variations. Raider is reading the backside defensive end. Cowboy is blocking the C-gap with a tight end. Buccaneer takes place by reading a defensive end when the tight end blocks a B-gap overhang.

Midzone is where the running back aims for the inside of the guard, providing a wide play. Day’s offense features up to six variations of midzone blocking. This is typically executed based on matchups with the opponent each week.

Outside zone is also schemed to get the ball on the field-side.

All three zones have different landmarks, but with the same identifications.

In gap zone, Day stresses a power scheme in which a guard pulls and blocks downhill. A counter scheme is also present in a gap zone.

Day’s base offense also showcases a perimeter running game with plays such as a speed sweep.

Short plays are a base concept in Day’s offense, allowing for the quarterback to get the ball out his hands in the quick game. Day stresses for an 80 percent completion percentage in the short game. Slants and hitches are executed a lot. Short plays are also consistent of the quarterback being able to get out of the pocket with naked or bootleg ability. RPO and screen plays fall under short plays, as well.

Mediums are routes that showcase five-step, high-low execution, such as outside triangles attacking the flat and a cornerback. Mirror routes provide one-on-one matchups on the outside with out-routes, comebacks and go-routes.

Crossers are used a lot when Ohio State plays a man coverage defense. Mesh plays are also seen occasionally throughout Day’s offense.

Isolation plays are when the X-receiver and the H-back are trying to become open or are in one-on-one matchups to have the ball in their hands. Floods and four verticals are used a lot, too.

Down-the-field passing attempts are also featured, and a priority in Day’s offense. Day’s importance of having a strong, physical running game can allow for the opposition to have a run fit close within the box and he will then attack downfield in the passing game.

“My time with him – I have certainly learned a lot. We try to model a lot of things from what they do. We watch their film every week no matter what, just to see what they are doing.” –Maine head coach Nick Charlton on “Football Two-A-Days” on Ryan Day and Ohio State

Maine’s offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfr0n_0clKqOka00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

As Charlton took over for Coen as offensive coordinator in 2018 and as head coach from 2019-21, the offensive scheme and concepts have remained the same.

Pat Denecke is in his sixth season on Maine’s coaching staff. He served as Maine’s tight ends coach when Coen was coordinating the Black Bears’ offense, while Charlton oversaw wide receivers. Charlton has since elevated Denecke to assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

“I don’t think any of us were surprised to see him take a big step when he left Maine,” Denecke said of Coen on the show “Football Two-A-Days.” “Very intelligent coach, very enthusiastic coach, really enjoyed being around him for the two seasons we were together.

“The base of the offense is still the same. It is still within the same system, obviously it evolves year to year based on your personnel, but a lot of the terminology has stayed the same. A lot of the scheme has stayed the same. Formationally and personnel-wise we have grown a little, but more motion and things of that nature, but I would say the nuts and bolts of our offense are pretty much still intact from when Liam was here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o64iv_0clKqOka00
Maine Offensive coordinator Liam Coen passes to players before an NCAA college football game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field against Maine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Denecke further discussed Charlton and Maine studying Day and Ohio State to continue to evolve offensively.

“We spend a lot of time studying what they are doing on offense, as well as the Rams when Coach Coen was there,” Denecke said. “Because there are some familiarity, you can usually figure out what they are trying to do knowing the system and you can definitely see where Nick cut his teeth as a coach learning under Coach Day. Very similar in terms of trying to be creative, but still finding different ways to execute the same things by week and finding different ways to attack the weaknesses of the defense based on the strengths of the offense.

“We had a few mesh concepts, but I wouldn’t say anything derived from the Air Raid system. The majority of our offense derives from a West Coast or prostyle and has kind of evolved into 11 and 12-personnel, we’re under center a good bit, but I wouldn’t call us a true prostyle. We’re not using a fullback or anything like that. We call ourselves a hybrid. We’re not quite spread, we’re not quite pro, but we have some prostyle systems within a spread offense.”

Max Staver played quarterback at Maine under Coen and for Charlton and Denecke.

Staver also discussed his time with Coen at Maine before leaving for the NFL.

“He really knew what he was doing,” Staver said of Coen on “Football Two-A-Days.” “His offense was really diverse and what we were trying to accomplish, the threat of the run, the vertical pass game, mixed with some spread concepts, the usage of tempo. He definitely knew what he was doing. I think everybody had the understanding that Coach Coen would eventually move on from Maine.”

The entire shows with Denecke and Staver can be listened to below. Charlton also joined the show “Football Two-A-Days” in 2020 and discussed Maine football and his time with Day and Coen.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Maine Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
Local
Maine College Sports
Maine State
Maine Football
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
on3.com

Ohio State quarterback arrest video surfaces online

Ohio State suspended backup quarterback Jack Miller III after he was arrested Friday morning and charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired. He missed Saturday’s 26-17 win over Nebraska, and his future status remains unclear. Tuesday afternoon, Cleveland.com published dash-cam footage of the traffic stop on YouTube. The state...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Charlton
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Has A Telling Admission On Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has taken tremendous strides over the past few weeks, proving why the Bears’ front office moved up in the first round of this year’s draft to select him with the 11th overall pick. During this Wednesday’s edition of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson made a...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Sec#Espn2#The Los Angeles Rams#The Black Bears#Bucket
247Sports

UMass coaching search: Money could reportedly hurt chances at Don Brown, Liam Coen

The UMass Minutemen are in another coaching search for their football program after firing head coach Walt Bell this past Sunday. Two coaches that UMass looked into last time — Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen — popped up again as possible hires. But Jeff Howe of The Athletic thinks money will hold back UMass from making either of those hires.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The State-Journal

Larry Vaught: Marrow says Liam Coen ‘called a great game’

Even though Kentucky lost 30-13 at No. 1 Georgia, UK recruiting coordinator Vine Marrow thought offensive coordinator Liam Coen “called a great game” against the SEC’s best defense and maybe the nation’s best defense. “Liam is a really good coach. He is very poised and that comes from being with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

It’s Up-Tempo for Irish Offense Moving Forward

Now in its 12th year at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly’s offensive approach has periodically dabbled in an up-tempo style. Usually, it would come at the beginning of the game – the opening offensive possession – and then would revert to a more conventional pace as the game progressed. In Notre...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Boston College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy