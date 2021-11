There’s no other way to say it: Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw has worn some wacky things in her time. Throughout the series, the fictional fashion lover has slipped into white tutus and her boyfriend’s shirts with total ease, topping them off with Manolo Blahniks. Somehow, it always works. Another risky piece she’s repeatedly worn on the show, though, are overalls. In that infamous episode where her computer crashes, she heads to the repair shop in blue-jean overall shorts with a white collared shirt. And for the show’s modern-day revival, And Just Like That, it seems like Carrie is still obsessed with this staple.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO