Despite uncertainties about their futures, LSU‘s assistant coaches are focused on finishing the rest of the season strong, according to Ed Orgeron. “What I see every day, they’re doing the best job for LSU at the moment,” Orgeron said. “We have meetings, everybody’s ready for meetings. We have offensive meetings and defensive meetings, the door’s shut, everyone’s in there, nothing’s changed in the building as far as I know.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO