At some point in the not-so-distant future, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to look back at games like the one they had on Sunday and they're going to have a different point of view. Then, they're going to know how to come out on the right side of close games like the 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The little plays that went the Chargers' way on Sunday? The Eagles will take heed of these tough moments and learn from them because that's how it works in the NFL: You live and you learn and if you keep fighting and keep improving, close losses turn into close wins in a short period of time.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO